The Space, a nonprofit organization in Hailey that offers free and low-cost services to under-resourced students in grades six through 12, has recently expanded its services and office space in order to provide more students in the Wood River Valley with educational opportunities, regardless their of economic circumstances.
The Space works in partnership with local community organizations—as well as with educators, students, parents and community members—to ensure that each student is prepared to succeed in their studies and further their education.
“There is a very significant need for all students to access the same support and educational resources,” Executive Director Aaron Bronson said. “Often times, financial means were not allowing all students to take part. We wanted a space that all kids could access high-quality tutoring at the same level that would be the equivalent of what a paid tutor would be offering.”
As the COVID-19 pandemic sent kids to at-home classes, the founders of The Space recognized that the student’s at-home learning wasn’t all that efficient. A large portion of students weren’t getting the help they needed to keep up their studies at grade level, Bronson said.
“We noticed that the population of students that really need the most help weren’t getting it,” said Bronson, who previously worked as director of special programs at the Blaine County School District. “We pivoted to provide services at an earlier age to ensure that the students were keeping up with their work during their at-home learning.”
The tutors at The Space began to expand their services in 2020 to include middle-schoolers in order to help students learn the necessary social and academic skills to succeed in high school that they otherwise may not have learned from their remote classes.
“We started providing middle school services to help students stay caught up with their work,” Bronson said. “That pivot really opened up our eyes to the importance of bringing in the middle school age group to help them build up to their high school career.”
In October, The Space moved to a new, larger office with more room for the services they provide. There is now plenty of space for students to not only get the help in academics, but also to bring their friends along.
“The students find that this is a fun and inviting space and they want to share it with their friends,” Bronson said. “It’s a safe place to hang out as tutors check in to the student’s online system to keep an update on their assignments coming up or assignments that they may need to look at again.”
The students don’t have to leave once their assignments are complete. The organization provides plenty of games, snacks and activities to keep the students engaged throughout their time at The Space. The current after-school program accommodates around 20 students, with a three-to-one student-tutor ratio.
Bronson says that they don’t plan to stop expanding there, as the mission to help as many kids possible continues. Along with the bigger office, The Space looks to grow their services with more tutors and partners that can provide additional training and programs.
“Its been amazing,” Bronson said. “We can have so much more programming happening to meet the demands of even more students. We’ve identified a need for expansion and its definitely a goal to eventually move to an even bigger space.” ￼
