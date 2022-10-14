Aaron Bronson has been hired as the new executive director at The Space Idaho, a nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the equity gap in education and creating opportunities for high-quality academic support and college counseling for students in grades six through 12.

Bronson brings years of experience in education, program development, facilitation and leadership. She previously worked with Blaine County School District, where she has served the past two years as the director of special programs. Bronson was on the executive team overseeing special education language development, gifted and talented programs, school nursing and social-work programs.

Bronson holds a bachelor’s degree in Special Education from Utah State University, a master’s degree in Curriculum and Instruction from Lesley University, and administrative licensure from the University of Oregon.

aaron bronson.jpg

Aaron Bronson

