Aaron Bronson has been hired as the new executive director at The Space Idaho, a nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the equity gap in education and creating opportunities for high-quality academic support and college counseling for students in grades six through 12.
Bronson brings years of experience in education, program development, facilitation and leadership. She previously worked with Blaine County School District, where she has served the past two years as the director of special programs. Bronson was on the executive team overseeing special education language development, gifted and talented programs, school nursing and social-work programs.
Bronson holds a bachelor’s degree in Special Education from Utah State University, a master’s degree in Curriculum and Instruction from Lesley University, and administrative licensure from the University of Oregon.
Along with her work as director of special programs for Blaine County schools, she has also worked across the Wood River Valley as a special education teacher and at several district-level administration positions. Bronson was the school principal for Bellevue Elementary School.
Bronson worked for nine years in Oregon as a special education teacher and a teacher leader in the Springfield School District. While in Oregon, she joined a team of educators to found a new high school, Academy of Arts and Academics in Springfield.
Bronson, a native of the Wood River Valley and a graduate of Wood River High School, said that being back in the area to support local education is extremely important to her and that she is thrilled to reconnect with the community that she grew up in.
“Being back in the valley is really important to me,” Bronson said. “Growing up here, I really appreciate the small-town feel and the fact that everyone is here to support each other. My family is here, which is invaluable to me as a parent.”
