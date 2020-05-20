The Sage School in Hailey is planning its 11th graduation ceremony for Saturday, June 6 at 3 p.m. outdoors at the Sawtooth Botanical Garden located south of Ketchum.
That’s assuming Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s stages of re-opening continue to allow gatherings of up to 50 people, at that point of time. School administrators, teachers, students and families are grateful that The Sage School, due to its small nature, has the flexibility to gather graduates and family members in a socially-distanced setting.
There are seven seniors graduating. The graduates have received over 40 college acceptances representing 32 different institutions—including schools in five foreign countries, 13 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.
The seniors presented their Independent Trimester projects Friday, May 15 via Zoom Webinar. The event celebrated the Class of 2020’s multi-faceted investigation of human ecology. Their project titles are listed below.
The Sage School strives to create a thriving environment for students through a challenging curriculum centered on human ecology and engaging experiences promoting self-awareness, community responsibility and sense of place. Congratulations to the graduates! They are:
