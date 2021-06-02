On an afternoon in early May, the walls of Mike Glenn’s office are nearly bare. Mementos and memories of his career have been nearly all packed away, save for a few framed photos and tiles painted by students on the ceiling.
The scene marks, as Glenn puts it, “37 years coming to a screeching halt.”
Glenn, 62, who has served as principal of Silver Creek High School for the past nine years, will retire at the end of the school year. He leaves behind a quickly growing and evolving alternative high school that his colleagues say has been forever changed by his care and innovation.
“There is no question,” Interim Superintendent Fritz Peters said in a statement, “that the school has reached even greater heights under his leadership.”
Known affectionately to his students as “Big Mike,” Glenn spent 21 years as a teacher and coach in the West Ada School District before arriving in Blaine County. He then taught social studies and led the football team at Wood River High School for seven years before moving into the Silver Creek principal’s office.
Glenn hadn’t worked at an alternative school before taking the helm at Silver Creek. But he had spent time working with young people facing social and emotional challenges at the Ada County Juvenile Detention Center, and had led a small, experimental class made up of at-risk students at Wood River High School—an experience that gave him a new perspective on education.
“The question was, what can we do to keep these kids in school?” Glenn said. “It’s not what the students had to do. It was what we needed to do to meet their needs.”
For the former football coach, working with young people is “always about coaching”—an approach that Glenn sees as going hand-in-hand with Silver Creek’s restorative focus.
“It’s not about punishing—it’s about guiding, shepherding kids in the right direction,” he said. “That mindset of coaching, of helping someone get better, was really applicable to this setting here.”
While that philosophy hasn’t changed during Glenn’s nine years at Silver Creek, much else has. Nine years ago, Silver Creek’s three certified teachers taught the school’s small student body using a scaled-down traditional class structure. Today, Silver Creek operates on a mastery-based educational model that emphasizes students’ individual interests and lets them complete hands-on internships in the community for school credit. The number of certified staff members has doubled from three to six, with 11 employees—including those focused on providing social-emotional support to students—in total. And the school has implemented a more rigorous intake process, screening students and conducting interviews to ensure that Silver Creek is the right fit.
In a statement announcing Glenn’s retirement, the Blaine County School District described him as “the driving force behind the school’s successes and achievements, including significant increases in graduation rates and academic growth.” When Glenn arrived at Silver Creek, the school’s four-year graduation rate hovered around 50%. Today, it’s about 80%.
“We do everything we can to create an environment where kids want to come to school,” Glenn said. “We’re wired really well for the social-emotional [needs]. Now we’ve found our balance with the academic piece.”
Certain other aspects of the Silver Creek experience aren’t easily quantified or reflected on paper. When a student doesn’t show up for school, for instance, Glenn and a co-worker will often drive to that student’s home to ask what they or their family need in that moment—whether that’s a ride to school or another form of support.
“When you’re going out and knocking on their door, that has an impact,” Glenn said.
When the COVID-19 pandemic foiled the school’s graduation ceremony last May, he did the same thing—this time to deliver diplomas and congratulations.
Brigitte Christiansen, who has worked as an administrative assistant at Silver Creek since before the start of Glenn’s time there, said she’s seen Glenn serve as “a mentor” to many students over the years.
“His sincere compassion and concern for their well-being is something they truly appreciate,” Christiansen said. “His vision for this school, to provide structure with high academic expectations, is something he worked hard for these past nine years. He can leave knowing he met his goal.”
English teacher Stephanie Blair describes Glenn as “the father of Silver Creek”—a principal who “exudes positivity,” “never compromises his educational values” and “leads with his heart.”
“Mike is a reflective leader who only wants the best for all of his students,” Blair said. “His presence will live on here at Silver Creek for many years to come.”
Going forward, Glenn predicts, Silver Creek will continue to grow and evolve. While class sizes are capped at 60 students, the school has seen an increasing number of families from other local schools—from Wood River High School to the Sun Valley Community School to the Sage School to Carey—express interest in the unique Silver Creek educational experience.
“People are seeking us out now as an educational choice,” Glenn said. “We’re not perfect, and this isn’t for everybody. But if you can secure the right fit, everyone has a better chance of being successful.”
Glenn believes the school’s robust social emotional support system, hands-on internship program and flexible, personalized education model will prove especially attractive to more and more young people as the years go on.
“This isn’t 1975—this is 2021,” he said. “Things have changed. Education has to change. It has got to be more hybrid, there have got to be more choices. I think there’s still a need for [traditional] brick-and-mortar [schools], but we’ve got to find a way to be flexible with these young people.”
As for Glenn, he plans to take a step back from all things school for the time being. Eventually, he might like to get involved with the education system again in retirement, perhaps at the state level, in between his other retirement plans: fishing, “restoring harmony,” spending time with family and “being with people I like being with.” But for now, he said, “I think I need to push away for a little while.”
“You sort of hit your shelf life,” he said, looking around his packed-up office weeks before his final Silver Creek graduation. “I’m like a loaf of bread—I timed out. I get emotional thinking about it, but I didn’t hold anything back. That’s the one thing I feel good about leaving—I gave it all I had.”
