Sun Valley Museum of Art (SVMOA) has announced its 2020 recipients of arts and humanities scholarships.
The 24 scholarships awarded by SVMOA fall into five different categories, each allowing Blaine County students and educators to expand their education in arts and humanities.
Honored were students and teachers from Hailey’s Wood River High School and The Sage School, Carey High School and Sun Valley Community School.
This year’s scholarship program directed by SVMOA Art Therapist and Enrichment Educator Jordyn Dooley extended the Museum’s overall scholarship total since 1998 to nearly $1 million in local grants.
Emmet Kettleband of WRHS received the Ezra Pound Scholarship given to a high school junior pursuing advanced study in visual arts this summer.
Rye Fruehling of SVCS accepted the Jack Thornton Memorial Scholarship for the Performing Arts.
WRHS’s Jennifer Jordan earned the Gay V. Weake Scholarship that honors the past SVMOA executive director and is given to students serious about pursuing art in college.
Honorary scholarship winners for the Weake grant were Emma Pulleiro of WRHS, Jasper Mott of SVCS and Geneva Dupuis of WRHS.
Receiving the 15 High School Arts and Humanities Scholarships by school were:
From WRHS, Adri Meyer, Elias Trevino, Keyle Potts, Jasmine Jordan, Natalee Morse, Claire Watson, Daria Brown and Luke Mauldin; from SVCS, Ethan Hunt, Bridgette Silva, Emma Desserault and Julia Ott; from The Sage School, Camas Filbert and Grace Rogers; from Carey School, Yoselyn Gomez.
The Wendy and Alan Pesky Educator Scholarships went to Amy Swanson (WRHS), Jennifer Mecham (Carey School) and Heather Livingston (The Sage School).
This is the first in a series of year-end school awards presentations and senior listings leading up to the Idaho Mountain Express’s special 2020 graduation section May 20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In