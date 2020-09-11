After months of planning, debate, and special school board meetings, the first day of school in the Blaine County School District largely went off without a hitch, according to reports from school district officials.
Tuesday marked the first day back in the classroom for half of all public-school students in Blaine County, with the other half learning from home on Tuesday and returning to the classroom Wednesday.
Despite significant adjustments to routine and new safety measures in place, the start of the 2020-21 school year went, for the most part, as smoothly as could be hoped for, Superintendent GwenCarol Holmes said at Tuesday’s school board meeting.
District office employees—including Holmes—boarded school buses at 5:30 a.m. to help children adjust to new social distancing practices. At Wood River High School, Principal John Pearce handed out three masks to students who did not come with their own. At Alturas Elementary School, students ate lunch in their classrooms—a change of scenery from the usual cafeteria meal.
There was just one “mask issue,” Holmes said, which occurred at Hailey Elementary School when a parent did not want their child to wear a mask. The child ultimately put on a face shield, Holmes said, and the parent, who was not allowed inside the school, had a conversation with the school’s principal outside the building.
The number of children enrolled at Alturas, Hailey and Bellevue Elementary Schools as of the first day of school was slightly lower than had been previously projected, Holmes said.
“It appears there are families there who are struggling with not having five days a week for their students and are looking for other alternatives,” Holmes said.
The Blaine County School District kicked off the school year with a hybrid learning plan, which means half of all students in the classroom on Mondays and Wednesdays and the other half in the classroom on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Students work online on the days they aren’t physically in school, and all students work from home on Fridays.
As of Thursday morning, there were nine confirmed cases of COVID-19 being actively monitored in Blaine County. A total of 590 confirmed cases and 18 probable cases have been reported in the county since March.
Open everything. If you have personal concerns or health issues, please deal with it personally. Stay home, do what you need to do, all the way up to purchasing a haz mat suit. We have had less than one case per day in Blaine for the last three months even with all the Covidiots visiting. Of theses cases, I bet a large percentage barely even got sick.
“We’ve had less than one case per day in Blaine County for the last three months”
So I’m guessing less than 1 would be 0 or maybe a fraction?
From the IME Roundup section:
Tuesday, July 28th
Blaine County gained three more cases overnight,
Monday August 3rd
Blaine County gained two more cases over the weekend,
Monday August, 24th
Blaine County gained two more cases since Friday,
Wednesday, September 9th
The Department of Health and Welfare also confirmed one more case among Blaine County residents,
So if someone “barely sick” infects others does that mean that all the others will only be “barely sick” too?
Even when some college and a pro athletes felt better and wanted to return to practice/play it was discovered they had myocarditis... they might have just been “barely sick” also.
Our glorious school board, including "we're smarter than anyone" finalist for the year, Keith Roark and Lara Stone, took the "Solomon's split the baby" approach to designing our district school calendar. Why not? Teachers love it as they work 2-days a week, hand-out homework packs for a couple of days, and then shared the hardwork stories with the peers on their so called office day. Students love it, as they only have 2 days of school a week and the same homework load they normally have. Financially secure parents, sounds good. We can always hire a tutor to make up the difference. Financially insecure parents, i've gotta work so pray the kids are OK at home by themselves. Taxpayers with no kids, loving it but afraid to allow their grandkids into their homes due to the increased potential for Covid transmission.
The only real problem with this strategy? Solomon never intended to split the baby. He understood that this was a lose-lose strategy. I guess that Keith, Lara, Dan, and Amber missed this part of their Sunday School education. Kelly Green did not and was driven from the board because it. Thanks, I-Care "less" and your handpicked board. Can't wait to see your group's impact on other aspects of our community's success.
Please stop publishing this photo. It ruins my breakfast.
"“It appears there are families there who are struggling with not having five days a week for their students and are looking for other alternatives,” Holmes said."
Ya think? The first week of school has NOT gone smoothly for the working family and their kids. Thanks privileged, elite school board members for NOT following science and throwing our kids education and lives under the bus. Never mind that Blaine County has been GREEN for a month and all of the communities around us are sending their kids back to school full time. Many of them are completing their 4th week of school this week. We are not following science, we are following a narrative. You would think that our kids education and future was important, going to school 2 days a week suggests that in fact that is not the case. But hey, at least rich folks can hide under their beds with their privilege to protect them and be "safer" from a sickness that has over a 99% recovery rate. The rest of us have to make a living and try to give a better life to our kids.
I couldn't have said it better FreddyD. This certainly did NOT go smoothly for my children, and they are old enough not to need childcare. There is zero structure for the kids on their "days off" (On line school? Working from home? what a load of horse #%@!). Both kids came home with massive migraines from masks all day with no break. One had an activity after school for which she had to lug 20 pounds of gear from class to class because they are not allowing locker use. One school had the VP following kids around moving them from wherever they sat to make sure they were "distancing", while at another school no one cared. It's inconsistent, and based on an uninformed narrative formed by people with serious control issues. PS, these same kids have been working, socializing and working out en masse all summer long with very few COVID cases (and no major long term effects I have heard of)
Just stop Mom! Read something, anything. In the first week we get this;
September 11, 2020
Dear WRHS families, staff, and community members:
Today, we learned about three WRHS families closely connected to a COVID case. We are notifying the WRHS community in order to ensure you have the most up to date information. We are working with South Central Public Health District, our school nurses, administrators, and local physicians to identify any additional impacts. Families will be notified if any events need to be cancelled.
WRHS will continue to clean and disinfect surfaces inside our school along with enforcing District and school safety measures.
It is important to remain vigilant. The CDC recommends the following best practices to help prevent the spread of COVID-19:
• When you are unable to practice social distancing in a public setting, wear a cloth mask.
• Practice social distancing, leaving at least six feet between you and other people.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
• Stay home if you are sick.
• Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
• Avoid close contact with those who are sick. • Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your sleeve.
• Disinfect frequently touched surfaces and objects. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath.
If you or any member of your family exhibit these symptoms, you are encouraged to contact your medical provider for advice immediately. Symptoms usually appear 2-14 days after exposure.
Our greatest priority is the safety of our students, staff, and community members. We appreciate your support as we work together to face this challenging situation.
Sincerely,
GwenCarol Holmes, Ed.D. Superintendent
11 de septiembre de 2020
Estimadas familias, personal y miembros de la comunidad de WRHS:
Hoy nos enteramos de tres familias de WRHS estrechamente relacionadas con un caso de COVID. Estamos notificando a la comunidad de WRHS para asegurarnos que tengan la información más actualizada. Estamos trabajando con el Distrito de Salud Pública Sur-Central, nuestras enfermeras escolares, administradores y médicos locales para identificar cualquier impacto adicional. Se notificará a las familias si es necesario cancelar algún evento.
WRHS continuará limpiando y desinfectando superficies dentro de nuestra escuela además del cumplimiento de las medidas de seguridad del distrito y de la escuela.
Es importante permanecer alerta. Los CDC recomiendan las siguientes prácticas más adecuadas para ayudar a prevenir la propagación de COVID-19:
• Cuando no pueda practicar el distanciamiento social en un entorno público, use una cubierta facial de tela.
• Practique el distanciamiento social, manteniendo al menos seis pies entre usted y otras personas. • Lávese las manos con frecuencia con agua y jabón durante al menos 20 segundos.
• Permanezca en casa si está enfermo.
• Use un desinfectante de manos a base de alcohol con al menos un 60% de alcohol si no hay agua y jabón disponibles.
• Evite el contacto cercano con los personas enfermas.
• Cúbrase al toser y estornudar con un pañuelo de papel o con la manga (parte interna del codo).
• Desinfecte las superficies y los objetos que se tocan con frecuencia.
Los síntomas de COVID-19 incluyen fiebre, tos y dificultad para respirar. Si usted o algún miembro de su familia presenta estos síntomas, se recomienda que se comunique con su proveedor de cuidado médico para recibir asesoramiento de inmediato. Los síntomas suelen tomar de 2 a 14 días en aparecer después de haber estado expuesto.
Nuestra principal prioridad es la seguridad de nuestros estudiantes, personal y miembros de la comunidad. Agradecemos su apoyo mientras trabajamos juntos para enfrentar esta desafiante situación.
Sinceramente,
Dra. en Edu. GwenCarol Holmes, Superintendente
FreDumb, 99%? Really? You’re saying that 19 million + US citizens have been infected, with almost 200,000 dead. I doubt that you can back calculate, so maybe you can go to WRMS to figure it out; idiot.
