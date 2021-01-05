The finalists in the Blaine County School District’s search for its next superintendent will speak at a virtual forum open to the community on Thursday.
The forum, which will take place on Zoom, starts at 6 p.m.
Candidates Heather Sanchez and James Foudy will introduce themselves before answering live questions from community members, the district’s board of trustees announced Monday. Foudy is the current superintendent of the McCall-Donnelly School District in McCall and Sanchez serves as executive director of schools for the Bellevue School District in Washington.
The district’s board of trustees selected the final two candidates from a group of five semi-finalists in interviews last month. Overall, there were 27 applicants for the position from 15 states.
Foudy and Sanchez are expected to visit Blaine County next week to tour BCSD schools. They will also meet one-on-one with Blaine County Education Association leadership, with individual district trustees and with the whole school board. The board will take public comment after these visits and before making its final decision, which is expected later this month.
To join the Zoom call Thursday, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81994296172. You can also join by phone by calling 312-626-6799. The Webinar ID is 819 9429 6172.
Chicago teachers ordered back to schools and 50% refuse to show up. Imagine all those "dedicated teachers " who really care about the children. They can still go to Walmart though. Please voice your support for James Foudy and not another Gwen Carol Holmes.
