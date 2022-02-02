The Sun Valley Planning and Zoning Commission last week delayed deciding on an application from the Sun Valley Community School to rezone the school’s Sagewillow Campus in Elkhorn.
After reviewing the proposal Thursday, Jan. 27, P&Z commissioners elected to temporarily table the application, citing a need for more information from the school.
The 32-acre site along Arrowleaf Road is currently used primarily for athletics. It hosts soccer and cross-country running practices and competitions, and has facilities for skiing and snowboarding training.
The proposed rezone would change the land’s zoning from an Open Recreation designation no longer used by the city into four categories of varied use that are “consistent with the 2015 comprehensive plan’s future land use map,” said Brittany Skelton, the city’s community development director. The land would be zoned for medium-density residential dwellings, public or quasi-public uses, recreation and open space. The four designations would be assigned to approximately 6 acres, 9 acres, 9 acres and 8 acres, respectively.
In the 2005 comprehensive plan, the city noted that the Sagewillow Campus should be rezoned to the proposed designations. The language in that guiding land-use document was reaffirmed in 2015 when Sun Valley updated its comprehensive plan.
The process of rezoning might be complex, but the reason for the proposed switch is not, Skelton said. The current Open Recreation zoning does not line up with language in the 2015 comprehensive plan, she said.
“The city moved away from a singular zoning district, OR-1, which was used for both recreation spaces and open space,” she said. “The city took that zoning district off the books and built into its zoning ordinance a requirement that any property zoned OR-1 must rezone to be consistent with the comprehensive plan … prior to any application for development.”
Sun Valley Community School has not submitted any development plans to the city, but the proposed rezone would make it possible for the school to develop some of the site. The potential uses for the site, according to Skelton, are “classrooms, sports fields, parking and staff resident housing.” She said the lack of affordable housing in the Wood River Valley is a reason the school is looking to construct staff housing.
David Patrie, a representative of the school, told the P&Z “[the school is] looking to establish zoning so it can do master planning. With all the information that you have, presented in the staff report, our application, and this presentation, gives you all you need to, we think, make positive findings.”
Patrie also addressed public pushback against development at the site. He said the 2005 and 2015 comprehensive plans thoroughly address the Sagewillow site for a reason.
“People are going to act surprised, and they may be,” he said, “because nobody dives into a comprehensive plan. But when it comes to planning, it’s important to recognize when it’s time to implement.”
One audience member, who did not state their name, expressed concern with the fact that Sun Valley Community School is a private institution, prompting doubt that the changes would improve the lives of everyday Sun Valley citizens, as the proposal claims.
Patrie countered by citing the positive economic impact that the school brings to the city, as well as the increased housing that could be made available to citizens if school employees moved into housing at Sagewillow.
The city received 16 letters and emails expressing opposition to the plan. The common thread among them is concern about an increase in traffic and noise that would be brought about by construction.
Eric Smallwood, a lifelong Elkhorn resident, expressed concern with the open space being limited, noting the local elk population that uses the area for winter habitat. The issue was not addressed at any point by school officials.
P&Z Chairman Ken Herich said that as of now, the city wants to give the school an “open palette to move stuff around” in its plans. That way, school representatives can go back to the P&Z with more details about what exactly it plans to do at the site.
One question raised was whether the city should require the school to submit a master development plan for the campus.
Sun Valley Associate Planner Maya Lewis said the city is “leaning towards asking for a master plan.”
A date for when the P&Z will resume discussions about the application has not been set.
If the P&Z approves the rezone, the application will go to the City Council for consideration of final approval. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In