Blaine County School District schools are scheduled to resume on Sept. 8. The board of trustees announced plans last week to adopt a hybrid learning model, wherein students attend the classroom in person two days a week, working online from home the other days.
Not all schools in the Wood River Valley are taking the same approach, however, as private schools are not bound by the BCSD's decisions. The Sun Valley Community School is currently planning to bring all students back into the classroom five days a week when school resumes Aug. 31, according to school spokesman Ryan Waterfield.
“Of course, between now and then, things could change,” Waterfield noted.
To protect students and staff, the school will require masks indoors and when social distancing is not possible, Waterfield said. The school is also encouraging teachers to take advantage of outdoor learning opportunities and outdoor class time when possible.
The Community School will also offer an online learning option for families who are not comfortable sending their kids back to school, Waterfield said.
