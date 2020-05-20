Graduation at Sun Valley Community School is different this year because of Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for large gatherings and the Idaho Rebounds plan for re-opening. The school wants to ensure the safety of all members of the community and has remained cautious in celebrating the momentous occasion.
The 48 seniors and one exchange student receiving a Certificate of Completion will officially graduate Sunday, May 31. They will receive diplomas from Head of School Ben Pettit during curbside diploma pick-up at the Sun Valley independent school between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
The Senior Quest trip this spring was canceled due to the global pandemic. So the school will honor the importance of the SVCS transitional event Friday, June 19 during an outdoor gathering at the school, in the afternoon or evening.
In-person commencement exercises have been planned for Saturday, June 20 at 1:30 p.m. at Sun Valley Resort’s Trail Creek Cabin. Following state and local guidelines, the outdoor ceremony will be limited to three guests per graduating senior, and select faculty and staff. Further details will be forthcoming. All events are subject to change based on circumstances and conditions at the time.
Completing senior projects and their topics were:
Kohler Wood: “Building a Community-Based Glassblowing Studio.” Brian Heekin: “Making an Album.” Chloe Tanous: “Barriers to Education: Looking through the lens of the Wood River Valley.” Paris Pratt: “Total Immersion: Language Learning from Locals.” Ella Kopplin: “The Science behind Baking in the Mountains.” John Weekes: “The Off-Roadster: Building an Off-Road Miata.”
Buey Grossman: “Visually Impaired Kayaking.” Owen Miller: “Farm Truck Revival.” Sydney Palmer-Leger: “Power of Plants: Can High Achieving Athletes Maintain a Vegan Diet?” Ridley Lindstrom: “My Desire to Fly.” Andrew O’Connor: “Why Sports Make You Nervous.” Peyton Sundberg: “REFLECT Methodology Giving Adults the Power to Read and Write.”
Mikel Sanchez-duPont: “The Art and History of Bamboo Rod Making.” Will Price: “Finding Purpose in the Woods.” Sophie Harder: “Mirror Image: How Social Media and School Culture Affect the Way Teens See Themselves.” Sophia Sturgeon: “Music to My Ears—Recording an Album.” Carly Walther-Porino: “Addressing Climate Change and the Lessons from COVID-19.” Alli Rathfon: “The Cause behind Non-Profits.”
Here are photos of seniors graduating at the school’s 43rd commencement along with schools they plan to attend.
