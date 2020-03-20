With Blaine County public schools closed until April 6 due to COVID-19, the school district has created a free “Grab-‘n’-Go” food distribution program for children 18 and younger. That included this stop at The Meadows south of Ketchum, on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The district handed out 249 meals to children at 13 locations on Wednesday, the program’s first day, with distribution scheduled to take place Thursday and Friday as well. The district will start daily service on weekdays beginning Monday and going through Friday, April 3.
featured
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In