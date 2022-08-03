The percentage of Idaho students who met SAT testing benchmarks this spring held steady from last year’s scores in math and in writing, while the share of students who met both benchmarks dropped slightly, according to Superintendent of Public instruction Sherri Ybarra.
“It is encouraging to see that Idaho students have weathered the disruptions of the past year with minimal impacts,” Ybarra said. “While many Idaho students are still recovering from the learning loss of the pandemic, these results show they are resilient.”
Although the numbers are holding steady, Ybarra stated that many students are no longer required to take a college-entrance exam. Until this year, Idaho required all students to take a college-entrance exam — either the SAT or the ACT — to graduate from high school. Traditionally most students opt for the SAT, as the state reimburses students taking the exam.
“We’ve known for some time that many Idaho students do not prepare for the SAT because it is not essential to their post-high school plans,” Ybarra said. “And the priority placed on the test has declined further in recent years as universities in Idaho and elsewhere have stopped requiring college-entrance exams, and the State Board of Education dropped the exams as a graduation requirement this year.”
According to a press release from the state, the SAT was taken by 20,719 Idaho 11th graders this spring, up slightly from 2021. Statewide results show that 53% of students met the evidence-based reading and writing benchmark in spring 2022, the same percentage as last year. Thirty-one percent of students met the math benchmark this past spring, the same percentage as last year. Twenty-eight percent of students met both benchmarks, down by less than 1% from last year.
Twenty-six percent of test-takers in Blaine County met both benchmarks, according to information provided by the State Department of Education.
Among all Idaho districts and charter schools with at least 20 participating students, 11 had 50% or more of their students meet both benchmarks. The highest rate in the state was achieved by the Coeur d’Alene Charter Academy where 89% of students met both SAT benchmarks.
The College Board, which administers the SAT, considers students college- and career-ready when they meet both benchmarks (math and evidence-based reading and writing), but notes that “college readiness is a continuum — students scoring below the SAT benchmarks can still be successful in college, especially with additional preparation and perseverance.”
SAT results also give schools and districts a tool for monitoring annual progress toward college and career readiness in local continuous improvement plans. ￼
