The percentage of Idaho students who met SAT testing benchmarks this spring held steady from last year’s scores in math and in writing, while the share of students who met both benchmarks dropped slightly, according to Superintendent of Public instruction Sherri Ybarra.

“It is encouraging to see that Idaho students have weathered the disruptions of the past year with minimal impacts,” Ybarra said. “While many Idaho students are still recovering from the learning loss of the pandemic, these results show they are resilient.”

Although the numbers are holding steady, Ybarra stated that many students are no longer required to take a college-entrance exam. Until this year, Idaho required all students to take a college-entrance exam — either the SAT or the ACT — to graduate from high school. Traditionally most students opt for the SAT, as the state reimburses students taking the exam.

Sherri Ybarra

Sherri Ybarra
