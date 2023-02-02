BCSD Lunch Delivery 3 Roland (copy)

In 2022, the Blaine County School District worked with The Hunger Coalition and The Community Library to distribute food to students during the summer. 

The Child Nutrition Division of the Idaho State Department of Education is seeking sponsors for this year’s Summer Food Service Program. The SFSP provides free meals and snacks to children ages 1-18 by operating sites located in low-income areas during the summer months.

The state's education department collaborates with community partners, referred to as “sponsors,” to provide meals to children while school is not in session. Sponsors are reimbursed for each qualifying breakfast, lunch, snack and/or dinner they serve at approved sites.

Blaine County schools participated in the Summer Food Service Program in 2022, with free meals being distributed from Wood River High School and Bellevue Elementary. The Summer Food Program in Blaine County is a collaboration between The Hunger Coalition, Blaine County School District and The Community Library that provides healthy meals and books for students on summer break.

