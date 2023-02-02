The Child Nutrition Division of the Idaho State Department of Education is seeking sponsors for this year’s Summer Food Service Program. The SFSP provides free meals and snacks to children ages 1-18 by operating sites located in low-income areas during the summer months.
The state's education department collaborates with community partners, referred to as “sponsors,” to provide meals to children while school is not in session. Sponsors are reimbursed for each qualifying breakfast, lunch, snack and/or dinner they serve at approved sites.
Blaine County schools participated in the Summer Food Service Program in 2022, with free meals being distributed from Wood River High School and Bellevue Elementary. The Summer Food Program in Blaine County is a collaboration between The Hunger Coalition, Blaine County School District and The Community Library that provides healthy meals and books for students on summer break.
“Idaho parents shouldn’t have to stress over their children’s meals during the summer, and we at the [Department of Education] know that reaching our students and educational communities with the support they need shouldn’t stop when the summer bell rings,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield said. “The department is once again calling for sponsors to help bridge this gap for our students and educational communities.”
For the 2023 program year, sponsors may be, public or private nonprofit schools, public or private nonprofit residential camps, local, municipal, county, tribal or state governments, public or private nonprofit colleges or universities that participate in the National Youth Sports Program, Upward Bound programs, religious organizations, libraries or any private nonprofit organization.
In the summer of 2022, Idaho’s 67 SFSP sponsors served close to 900,000 meals and snacks at over 235 sites.
All sponsors, new and returning, are required to attend training at a location most convenient to them and must complete the application process. The 2023 training schedule for new sponsors is as follows:
- Lewiston: Tuesday, March 7.
- Boise: Friday, March 10.
- Pocatello: Tuesday, March 14.
Application information will be provided to eligible sponsors and is due to the Department of Education by April 28, 2023. Applications that are not complete and submitted by June 15, 2023, cannot be approved. Department approval is required prior to program operation.
