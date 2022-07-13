Statewide results from the Idaho Reading Indicator test show that more than two-thirds of all Idaho students from kindergarten through third grade were reading at grade level by the end of the school year last year, according to Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra.
The Idaho Reading Indicator standardized test is given to students in kindergarten and grades one through three in the fall and again in the spring. Spring results indicate how far students have progressed over the course of the year. Fall scores are typically lower and indicate what percentage of students start the school year ready to read, according to the Idaho State Department of Education.
The online Idaho Reading Indicator debuted statewide in fall 2018 after a successful pilot program in more than 50 Idaho schools. It measures five foundational reading skills—alphabetic knowledge, phonemic awareness, vocabulary, comprehension and fluency—that help teachers target their instruction to students’ needs.
“Student reading levels improved by more than 17 percentage points since the school year started, showing that teachers effectively used fall IRI results to work with individual students to increase proficiency,” Ybarra said. “That’s a higher fall-to-spring improvement than in 2021, and the same level of improvement shown in 2019, the last year before the pandemic hit.”
According to Ybarra, another important measure that is based on recent legislation ties a portion of a district’s early literacy funding to its performance on the IRI and compares students proficiency and growth to the previous year. Spring results at each of the grade levels have shown significant growth since 2021, although the levels are not yet back to pre-pandemic levels for grades one through three.
Across Idaho, 90,682 kindergarten through third grade students took the IRI in May, and statewide results from spring 2022 showed that 68.2% of Idaho’s kindergarten through grade three students were at a proficient reading level, which is up more than 3% from spring 2021 and only 1.5% below 2019. The spring 2020 test results were incomplete due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the most recent statistics provided by the state Department of Education, Blaine County sat just below the state average in the IRI test, with a proficiency percentage at 61.6% in spring 2021, compared to the state average of 65.9%.
Kindergarten students tested at 64.8% proficiency, up from 61.3% in 2021 and 63.1% in 2019. First-grade results sit at 63.8% proficiency, up from 59.5% in 2021; 66.7% were proficient in 2019. Second-grade students tested at 72.4% proficiency, up from 69.2% in 2021; 75.3% were proficient in 2019. Third-grade test results showed 71.7% proficiency, up from 70.1% in 2021; 73.2% were proficient in 2019.
“We expect to see continued improvement in the coming years, closing in on our goal of making sure all Idaho students learn to read by third grade so they can read to learn for the rest of their lives,” Ybarra said. “This year, the Legislature dramatically increased early-literacy funding from $26 million to $72.8 million, opening up options and opportunities for districts to develop literacy intervention programs—including optional full-day kindergarten—that best support their students. I particularly appreciate that the new law prioritizes support for economically disadvantaged students.”
Special populations also showed improvement, but with scores that still lag behind their classmates and underscore the need for continued intensive effort. English learners’ proficiency was 38.8%, up from 36.8% last year but down from 45.1% in 2019. Students with disabilities tested at 33.6% proficiency this year, up from 30.6% last year and 31.9% in 2019. ￼
