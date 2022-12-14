Across the state, students are trying to bounce back from lost learning time from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The latest results from Idaho’s early reading test—the Idaho Reading Indicator—show overall proficiency statewide returning to or surpassing pre-pandemic levels, with especially strong improvement in kindergarten and first grade.

Locally, though, the rebound has been slower, with local students on balance falling short of reading benchmarks.

