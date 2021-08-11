With sports in the Wood River Valley coming back after the 2020 pandemic, the 2021 fall sports season is right around the corner.
Wood River High School, Sun Valley Community School and Carey High School are slated to have a full schedule of games for the football, soccer, volleyball, cross-country and swimming seasons.
Football
Football in the Wood River Valley will have an exciting return as Wood River High School begins its 2021 campaign on Aug. 27 at Canyon Ridge and then hosts its first home game of the season against Mountain Home on Sept. 23. Other key dates to look out for are Sept. 24 against Buhl, which is Homecoming, and Oct. 22 against Jerome, which is Senior Night.
Carey begins its season on the road Aug. 27 against Garden Valley and will then host its first home game against North Gem on Sept. 3. Carey wraps up the regular season on Oct. 22 against rival Dietrich for Senior Night.
Soccer
For the soccer season, there is no better place than the Wood River Valley. Wood River’s boys and girls teams begin the season on Aug. 21 with a home game against Caldwell. The girls play at 12 p.m. and the boys are at 4 p.m., both at Phil Homer Stadium.
For soccer purists, the date to circle is Saturday, Sept. 18—the 2021 Wood River Valley Soccer Extravaganza—in which Wood River squares off against cross-town rival Sun Valley Community School. The soccer festival will be at Sun Valley Community School’s Dumke Family Sage Willow Campus with the junior varsity WRHS and SVCS girls starting the event at 9 a.m. After that, there will be a full plate of soccer to chew on through the final game between the boys varsity teams at 3 p.m.
Volleyball
The volleyball season will be the first sport to begin the fall season, as Wood River opens the year at Filer High School for the Columbia Jamboree on Aug. 17. The WRHS squad won’t play its first home game until Sept. 7 when the Wolverines host Minico. Look for their Senior Night on Oct. 12 when the Wolverines host both Twin Falls and Burley on the same night.
Carey kicks off the volleyball season on Aug. 24 when the Lady Panthers go to a league jamboree. Their first home game is on Aug. 30 with a match against Shoshone. Volleyball fans should circle Tuesday, Oct. 12 for a Carey and Sun Valley Community School matchup. The two schools meet in the Fish Tank at SVCS.
SVCS volleyball has a later start to the season with the Lady Cutthroats starting on Sept. 10 with a home match against Twin Falls Christian Academy.
Cross Country & Swimming
Rounding out the fall season are cross country and swimming.
WRHS cross country begins Friday, Aug. 27 on the road against Jerome. The Wolverines will have their only home meet on Sept. 10 when they host at Sage Willow. Carey cross country also begins on Aug. 26. They, too, will compete at Sage Willow on Sept. 10.
The WRHS swimming team opens the 2021 season with its one and only home meet of the year at the Blaine County Recreation District’s Aquatic Center in Hailey on Aug. 28. There will be four meets at the Twin Falls City Pool for the remainder of the year for WRHS swimming.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In