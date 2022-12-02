Students at Silver Creek High School now have a space to unwind and focus with help from grants provided by Mountain West Bank.
Silver Creek High completed the area—known as a sensory room—on June 8, 2022. The room was specially designed to enable students to decompress with the assistance of trained professionals. The goal is to allow students to continue their school day better prepared to interact with others, follow directions and clear their head for more focused learning.
The sensory room, known as the “Zen Den,” has been a success in giving students a place to gather themselves and better their ability to focus on their academic duties, said Silver Creek Principal Toni Boush.
“We have been thrilled with the Zen Den at Silver Creek High School,” Boush said. “This is a space where students can take a 15-minute break to decompress, deescalate, take a few moments to feel their feelings and then gather themselves back up to go back to class. The students ask to go in if they are feeling that they need some time.
“There are times we ask students to go take a break in the Zen Den if we think it might be a good idea. On multiple occasions this room has been just what the student needed to get back into the zone where they are ready to go back to class.”
Mountain West Bank, which has branches in Ketchum and Hailey, provided the grant for the tools in the room. Volunteers from the Hailey branch helped paint, assemble, and install components.
“We started with a room with bare, white walls, so there was a lot to do,” Bekah Johnson, the bank’s community relations director, said. “We just wanted to provide an area where regulating emotions is encouraged. The room is designed to promote a calm space where young adults can pull their thoughts together before meeting with counselors and school leaders.”
Johnson also lauded the hard work from the school’s custodial staff, who helped volunteers assemble the necessary features of the room, such as new flooring and electrics, and eventually completed the space.
“Without them, the project could not have been completed as beautifully,” Johnson said. “They completed the wall to separate the quiet room from the cafeteria, moved light plug-ins and mounted new trim for the padded flooring.”
Mountain West Bank volunteers teach financial literacy at Silver Creek High School. Financial literacy classes give students the opportunity to learn about stocks, investments and retirement plans, intended on better providing these students with the knowledge and resources to navigate their financial responsibilities as adults.
Johnson said the bank became more involved when Mountain West’s Hailey Branch Manager Heather Parton recognized the need for a sensory room while touring the school.
“We are so happy to be a part of our younger generations’ pathway to success,” Parton said. “Removing stress and helping students refocus on the endgame is a great way to start. We can’t thank everyone at Silver Creek High School enough for allowing us to help any way we can.” ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In