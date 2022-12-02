Silver Creek Sensory Room

Silver Creek’s “Zen Den” is designed to “promote a calm space,” said Bekah Johnson of Mountain West Bank.

 Courtesy Photo from Mountain West Bank

Students at Silver Creek High School now have a space to unwind and focus with help from grants provided by Mountain West Bank.

Silver Creek High completed the area—known as a sensory room—on June 8, 2022. The room was specially designed to enable students to decompress with the assistance of trained professionals. The goal is to allow students to continue their school day better prepared to interact with others, follow directions and clear their head for more focused learning.

The sensory room, known as the “Zen Den,” has been a success in giving students a place to gather themselves and better their ability to focus on their academic duties, said Silver Creek Principal Toni Boush.

mshultz@mtexpress.com

Load comments