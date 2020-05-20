Silver Creek High School graduates will receive Idaho State High School diplomas at their graduation ceremony Friday, May 22 at 1 p.m., to be held at the Silver Creek school building behind The Community Campus, Hailey.
Families, loved ones and friends of the school are welcome to congratulate 26 graduates who will be accepting diplomas. Be advised that social distancing protocol and PPE recommendations will be observed because of the coronavirus pandemic. This is the way the school’s 27th graduation will transpire Friday:
Graduates (wearing caps and gowns) and families should arrive in front of The Community Campus at 12:45 p.m. SCHS teachers and staff will stage the vehicles alphabetically. One at a time, the graduates/families will drive to the front of the school. The graduate will exit the vehicle and walk up the front steps of the school to receive a diploma and yearbook from principal Mike Glenn, school administrators and school board members. The graduate will then return to the family vehicle, which will proceed to the North parking lot. Individual and family photos will be taken on the north side of the school. After the photos, the graduate and family will leave the campus.
Videotaping will also occur. Video and photos will be made available to each graduate and family, and they will be posted on the Silver Creek High School website.
Congratulations to the graduates!
