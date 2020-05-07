As high school graduation season gets underway, celebrations might look a bit different than what graduating seniors had imagined.
Next week, the Carey School will hold a virtual graduation ceremony, followed by a parade with graduates in their cars.
The prerecorded ceremony will be broadcast on Facebook at 7 p.m. on May 13. It will be followed by a parade for graduates at 8:45 p.m., starting in the high school parking lot and passing in front of the school.
The Camas County School District will also hold a parade for graduating seniors this weekend, though the actual graduation ceremony won’t take place until June 19.
The Camas parade, which will feature graduating seniors walking down Main Street in Fairfield followed by their parents and teachers, will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday. Parade watchers are asked to remain in their cars.
The parade will end at the football field, where gifts and cards for the graduates can be dropped off.
Graduation for both Wood River and Silver Creek High Schools are scheduled for May 22. Silver Creek is planning a drive-thru celebration, Blaine County School District spokeswoman Heather Crocker told the Express. As of Thursday morning, the district was still in the process of planning a ceremony for Wood River, the area’s largest high school.
