Senior Moments-composit.jpg

Franco Ocampo, Lila Hess, Gunner Kimball and Melanie Gonzalez-Maza.

Franco Ocampo

Senior, Carey High School

Carey High School senior Franco Ocampo was born and raised in Carey and said he likely will return to the small town he loves, though not before he finishes college and has a chance to explore.

Franco Ocampo

Franco Ocampo
Lila Hess2

Lila Hess
Gunner-2.jpg

Gunner Kimball
Melanie Gonzalez-Maza2

Melanie Gonzalez-Maza

kari@mtexpress.com

Load comments