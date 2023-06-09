Franco Ocampo
Senior, Carey High School
Carey High School senior Franco Ocampo was born and raised in Carey and said he likely will return to the small town he loves, though not before he finishes college and has a chance to explore.
The valedictorian and student body president grew up working alongside his father on a farm.
He still spends summers working at the farm, but now alongside friends and for a boss who he said doesn’t just direct the teenagers, but takes the time to teach them and guide them on the multitude of things it takes to keep an agricultural business running.
Ocampo also apprenticed as an electrician, which helped inspire him to pursue a degree in electrical engineering at Idaho State University, where he will head in August on a four-year Presidential Scholarship.
“I like the mechanical aspects,” he said, like knowing how an engine works and how power transmits.
Ocampo points to his parents as his main source of inspiration. They both grew up in a small town in Mexico, he described, and moved to Carey about 20 years ago to build a better future for Ocampo and his sister and brother.
“My father taught me lessons I use every day,” he said. “He taught me how to be a responsible and mature adult. And how to be dedicated, determined, and not complain. He taught me about always doing the right thing, and to be kind.”
Ocampo said his mother also prioritized kindness, and “how to be forgiving to others.”
His parents always held him to high academic standards, Ocampo said. “My parents never wanted anything less than an A.” But Ocampo said he was self-motivated from a young age, and schoolwork never seemed like a chore.
“I always strived to do my best,” he said. “It didn’t make sense for me to do the bare minimum. If I’m going to do it, I’m going to do it 110%.”
Ocampo also loved the athletic experience at Carey, including the devotion of the entire community and people who often traveled to cheer the teams at away games. He played football, basketball, and ran track.
He said he loved the “brotherhood” of the football team and the coaches who helped him on and off the field.
Weightlifting has also become a passion for Ocampo, as he enjoys the solitude and drive of always doing more.
“You push yourself and think your body can only handle so much,” he said. “You are ready to quit, but then you find you usually have a lot left in you.”
Ocampo said he really likes the feeling of being sore.
“It shows you you worked hard the day before. If you get to the point where you stop being sore, it means you have to push yourself a level ahead to get that satisfaction again.”
Before he narrowed in on electrical engineering as a career path, Ocampo said he was always drawn toward the idea of being an inventor. “I’ve always wanted to do something in the world that would leave my name behind, whether an idea, or way of thinking, or an actual product.”
In his valedictory speech, Ocampo ended with three pieces of advice for his classmates:
“Enjoy every step of your journey, never give up, and always give it your all . . . This speech is a reflection of my love and care for my classmates. The ones that I have grown to consider as my chosen brother and sisters. You guys have made my life and high school experience all worth it. The world is yours for the taking. Go out and take it.”
Lila Hess
Senior, Wood River High School
Since the 6th grade, Wood River High School Senior Lila Hess has lived between two lives.
Her father is a veterinarian for dairy farms in Hagerman, but her parents made the decision to partially relocate to the Wood River Valley to open more doorways for their two daughters.
It wasn’t easy in the beginning, Hess said. She loves the southern Idaho town where she has many close friends.
But now, she sees “the opportunities that have come out of that decision have been unreal.”
Hess is the co-student body president and a dedicated mountain bike racer. She loves to ski and played basketball throughout her school career.
The commute between her two lives, she said, “gives me so much perspective on how lucky I am to be here . . . and it makes me appreciate both places – both have something the other doesn’t.”
Hess acknowledges the sacrifices her parents made and calls them both an inspiration. “I became who I am today because of living here,” she said of the Wood River Valley.
In August, she will cross the country to attend the University of Tennessee where she plans to study biomolecular engineering.
For most of high school, Hess said she was “dead set” on aeronautical engineering. But when she took a biology class during her junior year, a particularly inspiring teacher shifted her perspective. Biomolecular engineering, she described, has room for creative thinking in something “super complex that looks at how everything works together.”
She isn’t sure exactly what direction she will go in—she knows she prefers molecular engineering to the blood and guts side of biology (too gross)—and envisions herself pursuing some-thing along the lines of cancer research.
Heading far away from home is exciting, Hess said. “I wanted a change. I love it here and wouldn’t change it for the world. But I think it’s a bit of a bubble, and I want to try something new for a while—and branch out and see a different culture.”
She received significant academic scholar-ship dollars to Tennessee and was drawn to their strong resources for women in engineering. In addition, it isn’t too far away from her dad’s alma mater of Oklahoma State—to which both Hess and her father remain diehard sports fans.
While Hess’ Wood River basketball career didn’t see many wins (like, one game in all of high school), she did reach the podium in mountain bike racing. Her team won the state championship three out of four years in high school.
Hess started racing in the seventh grade and was immediately hooked.
“It’s a really good way to enjoy our outdoor spaces,” she said. “It’s humbling. It’s something that chews you up and spits you out and you still love it.”
She’s had a broken wrist, a concussion, plenty of scrapes and bruises and broken bike parts.
“Lots of blood and tears,” she said. “But it’s still so rewarding.”
She applies the challenges in finishing a tough race to all areas in her life— being full of self-doubt before realizing she can prevail, no matter how insurmountable it feels. “My top feeling in life is finishing a race,” Hess said.
First and foremost, Hess likes to stay busy. She likes student government for the chance to help organize events and initiatives on behalf of the whole school. For three years she has worked at Galena Lodge—their youngest employee—teaching kids to mountain bike.
“It’s very rewarding to share something I love so much,” she said. “Sometimes I can’t believe I get paid to do it.”
During the summer she also works at Irving’s Red Hots and a coffee shop in Bellevue.
And while she thrives on being busy—and a straight A student—Hess has also learned to maintain a balance. She has great friends and a full social life, and always makes time to ski and bike. She also loves to paint, with a particular talent for mountain scenes and painting things like water bottles and graduation caps.
Academically, Hess said she “was always expected to perform,” and acknowledges the stress that came with.
“But looking back it was good for me. I became more self-sufficient. I’ve always had the drive to produce good work.”
Gunner Kimball
Senior, Wood River High School
Prior to landing in Bellevue and at Wood River High School his sophomore year, Gunner Kimball spent his early childhood in the Republic of Georgia before moving to Spokane, then to Indonesia when he was 11, and then Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Moving every few years with his three younger sisters was difficult, Kimball acknowledged, though “I grew accustomed to it. And I love meeting new people and going new places. It made me more open to new experiences.”
It was Indonesia that really captured his heart, Kimball said. He could even see himself moving there someday.
The country of 17,000 islands is also home to Jakarta, a massive city of 10.5 mil-lion people with a historic mix of Asian, Arabian and European cultures.
“The people were extraordinarily kind,” he said. “People with nothing still give you a smile. I loved the humidity and heat. There were skyscrapers next to homeless shelters. It was a huge, chaotic city, and I loved every minute of it.”
While he was only 4 years old when he moved to Georgia, Kimball remembers an old, rich culture and very proud and patriotic people.
Moving back to Spokane, where Kim-ball was born, was a bit of a culture shock, he said, but then every move was a culture shock. Kimball made close friends in Spokane with whom he still has contact.
Both of Kimball’s parents are lawyers, and it was his father’s job with the U.S. Department of Justice that took the family all over the world.
Bosnia, where his father worked in counterterrorism, was the most interesting place Kimball said he lived.
“It was very war-hardened. The kids seemed to carry the weight of their parents having been in war,” he said. “They don’t smile as much as Indonesians, but once you get to know them the people really open up.”
It was his father’s earlier years as a “ski bum” that led the family to the Wood River Valley as a more permanent home base. “It’s a very unique culture,” he said. “Very community-based.” And Kimball loves it, has made great friends and found his athletic passion as a pole vaulter. After just seven weeks of training during his sophomore year, Kim-ball made it to the state championships.
Kimball also excels as a student, and genuinely loves school and academics, particularly anything in the realm of science and math.
In four weeks, Kimball will head to the United States Naval Academy to begin his next chapter. He was initially waitlisted and had committed to attending California Polytechnic State University.
With plans to study engineering, he had a spot on the track team, had nearly found a roommate and was looking forward to surfing, a sport he picked up while living in Indonesia. Then, at the end of May he received a letter from the Naval Academy informing him of his acceptance.
Kimball “totally shifted mindsets” and is now preparing for a different type of college experience, but one with the rigor and challenge that he loves.
“It’s something truly unique,” he said. “I’ve kind of been chasing unique my whole life. I want to fly planes. That’s a big draw. I love sports, and I love that physicality. And you are tested every day.”
While Kimball is not interested in following his parents’ footsteps into law, he does have a global perspective and desire to serve his country. His father, despite the plan to re-enter civil society, accepted a call from the U.S. government to spend 14 months serving in Ukraine.
“He was just getting into the rhythm of things when he got the call,” Kimball said of his dad’s difficult decision to return temporarily to government and international service. And it his dad who Kimball calls his biggest role model. “He’s a challenge-taker, and I admire that.”
Melanie Gonzalez-Maza
Senior, Silver Creek and
Wood River High School
The only senior to graduate from both Silver Creek and Wood River High School, Melanie Gonzalez-Maza is the proud daughter of Mexican immigrants.
She is passionate about her Chi-cana identity, culture and community, and wants to turn that pride and passion into a career as an immigra-tion attorney.
It was Gonzalez-Maza’s grand-mother who first immigrated to Sun Valley to work for the ski resort. Her parents arrived in Ketchum when they were in their early 20s, and decided to stay and raise Gonzalez-Maza and her sister in the valley.
After attending Ernest Hemingway STEAM School and Wood River Middle School, Gonzalez-Maza decided to enroll at Silver Creek. She was navigating a family emergency, and was looking for a smaller, close-knit school community.
The strong support and small classes at Silver Creek ended up being a good fit for the soft-spoken, shy young woman. “It was important to feel confident and safe and cared for. The teachers make sure you stay on track.”
Gonzalez-Maza said she liked the personalized learning, and hands-on learning opportunities.
While there were other students facing their own personal challenges, Gonzalez-Maza described a very welcoming, accepting and strong community of classmates. “They will back you up for whatever you need.”
She also described incredible sup-port from the staff, no matter what path a student was on.
While Gonzalez-Maza appreciates the Wood River Valley as a generally welcoming community, it wasn’t always easy being a student of color. “I remember being younger and being ashamed of being Latina and my skin tone. . . Even as an American, there are times I feel like I am not equal to a white American.”
She has always been aware of the stereotypes placed on the immigrant community. “People like my parents worked very hard for everything they had,” she said. “They have never done anything wrong. Yet people still look down on them and the whole immigrant community. I watch how hard immigrants work here. And they are not always treated fairly, or given simple human rights. It’s hard for me to think about and be okay with that.”
In August, Gonzalez-Maza will head to the University of Southern California to begin her path to a career in immigration advocacy. She said her goal is to work for a nonprofit and return to the Wood River Valley to provide affordable legal services to immigrants.
As she’s grown older, Gonzalez-Maza has loved learning more about her Oaxacan indigenous roots, and with it her pride only grows.
“I want to show everyone that people like me can do great things,” she said.
Gonzalez-Maza also volunteers as much as she can, and works at The Advocates. “I really enjoy my job, especially working with the kids,” she said. Her side-gig plan, and pas-sion, is as a nail salon artist.
And while she elected to stay at Silver Creek for the opportunities it provided and the tightly knit community, Gonzalez-Maza also took classes at Wood River High School and achieved enough credits to cross the stage and receive her diploma this week at two ceremonies.
