The Idaho Senate voted Wednesday to create Idaho Launch, a multimillion-dollar postsecondary career incentives plan.

The companion bills would allow high school graduates to receive up to $8,000 to attend community college, pursue a career-technical education certificate or complete workforce training. The program carries an annual price tag of up to $80 million.

Wednesday’s votes represent a breakthrough for Gov. Brad Little on one of his top legislative priorities. He proposed Idaho Launch as a vehicle to help young adults move into high-demand careers, and help employers fill stubborn job vacancies.

