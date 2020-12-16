The Blaine County School District has narrowed the pool of superintendent candidates to two, the district announced Monday.
They are James Foudy, current superintendent of the McCall-Donnelly School District in McCall, and Heather Sanchez, who serves as executive director of schools for the Bellevue School District in Washington.
The district’s board of trustees selected the final two candidates from a group of five semi-finalists in interviews last week. Overall, there were 27 applicants for the position from 15 states.
Foudy has served as superintendent of the McCall-Donnelly district since 2015. Before that, he was the elementary principal for Donnelly and McCall elementary schools, and worked as an elementary teacher in the Boise School District. He has a B.A. in elementary education from Boise State University, a Master of Education Administration degree from the University of Idaho and an educational specialist degree in educational leadership from the University of Idaho.
“It is truly humbling to be selected as a finalist for the Blaine County School District superintendency,” Foudy said in a statement. “It would be an honor for me to serve and work with our colleagues in the Wood River Valley. Blaine County has a long and proud history of innovative practices that meet the needs of students and families. I feel called to support that continued effort.”
As executive director of schools for the Bellevue School District, Sanchez provides support and supervision for nine schools. She previously served as director of accelerated programs, choice and innovation for the Lake Washington School District in Redmond, Wash., was a principal in the Bellevue School District and in the Riverview School District in Duvall, Wash., and held other positions in teaching and professional development in various school districts in Colorado and New Mexico.
Sanchez has a B.S. in secondary education from Western New Mexico University, an M.S. in curriculum and instruction and a K-12 principal credential from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, and a K-12 superintendent credential from Seattle Pacific University. She is in the process of completing her Ed.D. degree from Seattle Pacific University.
“I am excited to have the opportunity to serve the entire Blaine County School District community,” Sanchez said in a statement. “It is very clear to me this district is a very special place, with a dedicated and supportive community that is positioned to achieve even greater levels of excellence for students. I am committed to working relentlessly toward this goal and am thrilled to have the opportunity to spend some time getting to know the community very soon.”
Foudy and Sanchez will visit Blaine County in January to meet with the community, tour district schools and answer questions from administrators, teachers and staff. They will also meet one-on-one with individual trustees and with the whole board.
The board will take public comment after these visits and before making its final decision, which is expected sometime in January.
Superintendent GwenCarol Holmes announced in March that she would step down from her position at the end of the 2020-21 school year, with a new superintendent expected to take office on July 1. On Nov. 12, Holmes submitted her resignation, effective immediately.
Wood River Middle School Principal Fritz Peters was named interim superintendent and will serve in that role until the new superintendent assumes office on July 1.
(1) comment
Here we go again. So interesting in a time of budget crisis that the board would hire a company and pay them 60Gs to go find a superintendent just like they did with the last one. (There goes 2 teacher's aides wages) That is what we did last time right? How did that work out? How about simply advertise the position and hire the best applicant that you receive? Besides, do we really need a sup with the board micromanaging things? What really would the sup do?
