The Blaine County School District will be participating in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service Program to provide free meals to kids and teens during summer 2022. Free breakfast and lunches will be provided at no cost to children ages 1-18 beginning in June at Wood River High School and Bellevue Elementary School. Meals distributed must be consumed onsite.
“We are pleased to once again participate in this program and provide our students and community members with this valuable resource during the summer months,” said Blaine County School District Superintendent Jim Foudy. “We encourage all our families to check out this program and consider participating. Our food services staff is looking forward to seeing everyone at our sites this summer.”
Wood River High School will be serving breakfast Monday through Thursday, June 20 to July 21, from 8-8:30 a.m. Lunch will be served at Wood River High School Monday through Thursday, June 6 to July 21, from 12-12:30 p.m.
Bellevue Elementary will be serving breakfast Monday through Friday, June 20 to July 22, from 8-9 a.m. Lunch will be served Monday through Friday, June 20 to July 22, from 12-12:30 p.m.
Neither site will be open on July 4. ￼
