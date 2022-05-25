The Blaine County School District board of trustees and representatives of the district’s teachers union agreed to an updated contract earlier this month, setting the terms, compensation and working conditions for the 2022-23 school year.
Born from five days of negotiation between trustees, administrators and members of the Blaine County Education Association, which acts as the district’s teachers union, the master agreement covers key issues including salaries, sick leave, savings, protections, and insurance for certified employees of the Blaine County School District. The school board unanimously approved the contract during its regular meeting on May 10.
This year’s contract puts special emphasis on teachers at either end of the pay scale, raising starting pay for new hires and instituting a bonus for long-tenured educators at the highest level of the salary schedule.
The master agreement states the salary schedule for the 2022-2023 school year will provide a 3% increase across the board, including a one-time longevity payment of $1,000, payable in October to those in the highest-level pay schedule as determined by education level and years of experience.
Entry-level pay for teachers has been finalized at just over $50,000 per year, and experience caps have been removed for employment. The highest level of pay for teachers is slotted to be approximately $93,000 per year.
The base starting pay for teachers, according to Superintendent Jim Foudy, had not been addressed in many years.
“We’re excited and engaged to work together with this team moving forward,” Foudy said about the unity between the association and the district. “We are not waiting until next year, we are acting now, and I couldn’t be prouder of this group.”
The provisions of the agreement are to be in effect from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023.
Beyond pay, the contract outlines expectations of employees from a work day and work year perspective. The agreement states that the standard work week for certified professional staff will be 40 hours per week, with a five-day work week, inclusive of a 30-minute consecutive duty-free lunch each day. In case of an emergency, principals may require the employee to interrupt their lunch period.
The contract year is stipulated to be 185 days.
The master plan also provides an outline for employee evaluations to be completed once a year no later than June 1. Each evaluation is set to include two documented observations that will be sent to administrators as part of a “comprehensive review” of instructional staff.
“While the work required to make such adjustments will be extensive and time consuming, we believe it will make a significant improvement in our ability to retain our high-quality educators,” the Blaine County Education Association stated in a news release.
Health, vision, dental and life insurance policies, along with employee assistance, are included in the agreement. Sick leave for certified employees will be provided through a “sick leave bank,” which will accrue up to a maximum of 180 days.
Along with sick leave, another eight categories of leave are detailed, including bereavement, personal, maternity, leave with and without pay, jury duty, leave to become a candidate for office and professional leave.
The agreement gives permission for the association to use school buildings, facilities and equipment at all reasonable hours for meetings. For functions, such as fundraising activities, the association may be charged a rental fee, per the agreement.
Finally, the contract calls for “constant negotiation” going forward, meaning that regular meetings between the Education Association and the School District will be held to identify and address issues related to the master agreement throughout the year, rather than during a five-day set negotiation in the spring. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In