The Blaine County School District board of trustees announced Friday that the district is seeking individuals to serve onits Curriculum Advisory Committee.

The School District is inviting parents, guardians, staff members and members of the community who reflect the student population and the community as a whole to join the committee.

Per state statute and the district’s policy, the 12 committee members must include one district school board member, one district administration member, one community member, three teachers and six parents of children attending schools within the district.

