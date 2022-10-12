The Blaine County School District board of trustees announced Friday that the district is seeking individuals to serve onits Curriculum Advisory Committee.
The School District is inviting parents, guardians, staff members and members of the community who reflect the student population and the community as a whole to join the committee.
Per state statute and the district’s policy, the 12 committee members must include one district school board member, one district administration member, one community member, three teachers and six parents of children attending schools within the district.
Committee members should be willing and available to attend a majority of the meetings, be able to clearly communicate the committee’s work and be willing to work productively with other members and district staff. The committee is expected to meet during the evening once every two weeks from mid-January to mid-March.
Members may not be related to or employed by any board trustees or district administrators.
The board asks those interested in serving to send a letter of interest to Board Clerk Vicki Pitcairn at vpitcairn@blaineschools.org by Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Any questions should be directed to Pitcairn.
