The Blaine County School District board of trustees is looking for new members to serve on its board advisory committees.
The committees work with nearly all aspects of the School District and make recommendations to the board throughout the school year.
The district is currently looking to fill openings on the Calendar Committee, Finance Committee, Policy Committee and Curriculum Committee. The board indicated it is seeking committee members who reflect Blaine County’s student population and the community as a whole.
Potential committee members must meet at least one of the following criteria:
- be a resident or taxpayer of Blaine County,
- be a parent or guardian of a BCSD student,
- be a current BCSD staff member,
- be an expert or professional as stipulated by board policy.
Prospective members should be willing to attend at least 75% of meetings, be able to clearly communicate the committee’s work and be willing to work productively with other committee members and district staff, the district stated. Members cannot be related to or employed by any trustees or district administrators.
To apply, potential members must fill out a letter of interest form available on the district’s website, blaineschools.org. The deadline to apply is Friday, April 21.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In