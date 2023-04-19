BCSD-logo.jpg

The Blaine County School District board of trustees is looking for new members to serve on its board advisory committees.

The committees work with nearly all aspects of the School District and make recommendations to the board throughout the school year.

The district is currently looking to fill openings on the Calendar Committee, Finance Committee, Policy Committee and Curriculum Committee. The board indicated it is seeking committee members who reflect Blaine County’s student population and the community as a whole.

mshultz@mtexpress.com

Load comments