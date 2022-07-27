Carey School

The school district has identified more than $6.7 million in repairs and updates at Carey High School, including a new roof.

The Blaine County School District will be taking a $25 million plant facility levy to the polls Aug. 30 for voter approval. If approved, the levy would provide the district with funding for safety improvements and key maintenance projects across the district.

Citing a pressing need to address district facilities, the school board unanimously agreed to put the question on the August ballot during its regular monthly meeting June 14.

The levy would cover a series of efforts to improve, maintain and repair the school district’s existing buildings. Projects would include, but not be limited to, roof repairs and replacements, furnishing, safety and security improvements, LED lighting, mechanical system updates, appliances, technology, heating, ventilation and sanitation facilities. These improvements would impact nearly every building in the district but priority would be given to the schools with the most significant needs.

