The Blaine County School District will be taking a $25 million plant facility levy to the polls Aug. 30 for voter approval. If approved, the levy would provide the district with funding for safety improvements and key maintenance projects across the district.
Citing a pressing need to address district facilities, the school board unanimously agreed to put the question on the August ballot during its regular monthly meeting June 14.
The levy would cover a series of efforts to improve, maintain and repair the school district’s existing buildings. Projects would include, but not be limited to, roof repairs and replacements, furnishing, safety and security improvements, LED lighting, mechanical system updates, appliances, technology, heating, ventilation and sanitation facilities. These improvements would impact nearly every building in the district but priority would be given to the schools with the most significant needs.
The levy would be a five-year, non-recurring levy that would expire at the conclusion of the 2026-2027 school year.
These projects were identified and prioritized in a year-long, third-party evaluation of building conditions. The list has since been carefully reviewed by the board’s Finance Advisory Committee and updated with current cost estimates and needs.
“The district conducted an objective evaluation of all of our facilities. Priorities were identified based on three factors: safety, projects that if left unattended would further degrade a facility and projects that reduce expenditures over time,” said Superintendent Jim Foudy. “We have a vested interest in providing a return on investment for our patrons and exercising a fiduciary responsibility on behalf of the taxpayers.”
The measure would require a 55% voter approval, per Idaho code. If the levy passes, the property tax impact would be no more than $34 per year for every $100,000 of assessed taxable property, according to district calculations. The taxable assessed value of a property is its assessed value, minus the Idaho homeowner’s exemption of up to $125,000.
The school district’s website also provides a tax-rate calculator to provide information on the levy’s tax impact based on a property’s assessed value. This calculator can be accessed at www.blaineschools.org/Page/4888.
“BCSD faces growing financial challenges due to fixed revenues and growing expenses,” the district said in a statement. “Our revenues do not adjust with inflation or with the increase in property values.”
The district is required to spend 2% of replacement value on building maintenance each year and funds not raised by the levy will need to come out of the district’s general budget.
The board considered holding the election in May 2022. However, there was not enough time to communicate thoroughly with community members about the district’s facility needs. The board also considered a November 2022 election date, but that would mean potential levy funds would not be available until January 2024.
The Aug. 30 date allowed the district to communicate thoroughly with the public and to begin working on projects in 2023, provided the levy is approved by voters. Voters may cast their ballots at their usual polling locations. For voting information, please visit.co.blaine.id.us/196/Elections. For tools and information on absentee and early voting, please visit voteidaho.gov. ￼
I'm torn on this. Although I understand and support the need to maintain/ update facilities, my fear is that a significant chunk of these funds will be allocated to "security", which means making our educational institutions look and feel more like correctional institutions. People really differ on that one, but I really don't think it's necessary. All the locks, metal detectors and cameras in the world won't stop someone who really means to do our children harm while at school. There is so little transparency here, that my vote will likely be no.
Do not assessed values and BCSD's share of property taxes increase with the increase in property values over the last few years?
Having an election in June with nothing else on the ballot seems pretty sneaky?
Here we go again. Another bond attempt by the school district which increases taxes. Why can't they properly budget and manage their expenses?
My previous comment, I meant August but typed June.
