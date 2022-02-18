The Blaine County School District is working with law enforcement to find the people behind racist and anti-Semitic graffiti at Wood River High School this week.
A photo obtained Thursday by the Express shows about 20 swastikas checkering the tile of a school bathroom wall. Below that, the N-word appears written four times.
"The Blaine County School District is dedicated to the proposition that all students are entitled to a quality education irrespective of their race, color, religion or creed," school officials said in a joint statement Friday. "We abhor and will not tolerate any student conduct that displays racism, anti-Semitism or hatred of any kind."
Officials are seeking information on the incident, the statement said. Anyone who knows anything should contact a school administrator.
On Friday, the district believed the vandalism was "committed by a very small group, perhaps no more than two or three students."
Friday's statement, co-signed by board of trustees Chairman Keith Roark, Superintendent Jim Foudy and Wood River's top administrators, came hours after the school board scheduled a special meeting Tuesday to discuss an "incident at Wood River High School." That agenda item will be followed by an apparent disciplinary hearing in closed executive session. Under Idaho code, school districts do not need to identify a staff member or student subject to such a hearing; the purpose of Tuesday's session is listed as "[to] consider the evaluation, dismissal or disciplining of, or to hear complaints or charges brought against, a public officer, employee, staff member or individual agent, or public school student."
"We all need to reflect upon this incident as an opportunity to understand how corrosive these kinds of acts, and the hatred that spawns them, can be," the district stated Friday. "This school district has always valued and promoted inclusivity and equality of opportunity for all students. Acts have consequences and in cases like this, the consequences can reach far beyond anything the perpetrators may have imagined."
Commented