The Blaine County School District is exploring how it might pay for numerous building renovations, the most important of which are estimated to cost approximately $11 million.
An architectural firm enlisted to conduct an evaluation of the district’s school buildings, Design West Architects, presented its findings to the board of trustees last week.
The firm provided a ranking system to prioritize the district buildings’ needs. A “master priority list" identified the most urgent projects.
Wood River Middle School in Hailey topped the priority list. Design West recommended a full replacement of the school's boiler systems soon.
Though all the schools in the district have been considered for roof replacements, Design West indicated that only two schools need the work, with both Carey School and Hailey Elementary needing partial roof replacements.
Along with roofing and heating systems, Design West also evaluated the district buildings' electrical, cooling and ventilation systems, as well as windows.
“We really need to tease out those priorities,” said Superintendent Jim Foudy, “from No. 1, a safety standpoint, and No. 2, projects that if we don’t take care of now, we’re going to have unintended consequences and issues in our other facilities.”
A major point of concern, Foudy said, is that the district does not have funding reserved for numerous large-scale renovations. Funding could come from a property tax levy, he said, either a supplemental levy or plant-facilities levy, which would allocate taxpayer funds specifically to projects to upgrade buildings.
Design West determined that the top 20 recommended renovation and repair projects would exceed $11 million.
Cheryl Sanderson, the district's finance director, said she supports a cost-effective method of using funds that are already available to address some issues over the summer.
“It's really important to take this list and separate a few things that are normal maintenance that can be done over the summer," she said. "I would hate to see us spend large amounts of money on certain buildings and then, two years from now, it's best to replace them through bonds, so I think there needs to be that evaluation of what can we accomplish with the funds the we have currently."
The district will assess whether it can pay for an adequate number of projects with existing funding sources or if it needs to pursue a voter-approved levy.
The School District would have to submit ballot language for a tax levy to the county clerk by July 11 to have the question go before voters in the Aug. 30 election.
Hmm, Idaho ranks 29th nationally in education, our school infrastructure is in need of repair, and Idahoans answer is to lower their taxes.
Where does Blaine County rank in school spending on a student per capita basis? Voters need to reconcile the very high spending with the poor level of education. Where does all the money go?
How can these maintenance needs come as a surprise? One might expect a poorly run HOA to be in this spot... but not the government entity with the highest budgets and salaries in the county. Not to mention the highest funding per student in the state. Another bond levy to fund further incompetence? No thanks.
