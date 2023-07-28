The Blaine County School District board of trustees continues to work on a policy that has evolved from a title of “Inappropriate Displays” to “Appropriate Displays” and now to “Student, Teacher, and Staff Rights of Free Expression.”
“What we have in mind is a district-wide policy governing what can be or should be displayed on walls of classrooms or hallways,” said board Chair Keith Roark at the July 17 meeting. “We’ve had some controversy on this in the past, and we anticipate a lot more.”
The draft policy language begins with recognizing the constitutional right of students and staff “to express their individual political, social, and religious beliefs and opinions,” but goes on to state, “the right to free expression does not, however, include the right to use district property, including, but not limited to school grounds, athletic facilities, school buildings, hallways, classrooms (including classroom walls), buses and media publications.”
The policy language prohibits statements or displays that are obscene or defamatory according to legal definitions, or which create “substantial disruption,” or violate privacy laws.
The policy also advises, “All materials displayed on classroom walks must be directly related to the curriculum being taught in such a classroom.” But, “this policy shall not be construed to restrict or prohibit classroom discussion of controversial issues, such as climate change, gender identification, political parties, local, state and national elections, sexual orientation, etc.”
However, this latter portion will likely be revised based on the board’s discussion at its July meeting, in which they noted they had heard from a teacher who asked about general inspirational quotes that may not tie directly to, for example, a mathematics class.
Roark, an attorney, gave a brief legal history of the right to free expression in schools and various court cases that address everything from wearing armbands to protest the Vietnam War to prayer on the 50-yard-line at football games, to a banner that read: “Bong hits for Jesus.”
He talked about how something like an National Rifle Association poster may illicit strong support from some but repulsion from others, and that being without a policy that defines what is permitted or not “leaves us in an extremely vulnerable position.”
If someone decides to take legal action against what they might deem appropriate or inappropriate, Roark said, the first things courts will look at is whether the district has a policy in place.
There could be a problem of rules seeming arbitrary or at the discretion of an individual teacher or principal, he said. For example, if “you can put up a Pride flag but how do you tell a teacher they have to take down an NRA poster,” or that “it’s okay to put up a Black Lives Matter sign but not an NRA one.”
Roark said he personally would “have no problem with my child being in a classroom with a Pride flag or a prayer flag or an NRA poster; there are some parents who would.”
Wood River High School student Leo Star, co-founder of the Wood River Gay Straight Alliance and acting president of the WRHS PRIDE Club, submitted a public comment on June 5, writing, “I highly encourage you to not enact this policy as it would further isolate and discriminate against students who are already vulnerable and ostracized in our school and in the community. ... Having a pride flag, a statement of nondiscrimination, or another indication of support is so important to me and to many other LGBTQ+ students. ... Removing these symbols would greatly impact LGBTQ+ students’ mental health and sense of safety at school.”
On May 26, WRHS teacher Maritt Wolfrom wrote in a public comment to the board: “The PRIDE flag is a signal to LGBTQ+ students (and staff) that our classrooms are safe spaces for them to exist and express their identities. It is not meant to promote any particular policy or political agendas. It is simply to signal to students they are safe in our rooms, which is important in today’s climate . . . Finally, as a parent of an LGBTQ+ child who recently graduated from our school, I am sad to say I’m glad she no longer attends Blaine County schools since we don’t seem committed to protecting her right to exist.”
While Roark said there has been an impression that the policy is aimed at the LGBTQ+ community, he said that is not the target.
Over the past six months, there were not any public comments submitted supporting banning PRIDE flags in the schools, nor were there any public comments expressing support for approving the policy as was written in the past or the most recent revision.
“I understand that from an administrative perspective disallowing all displays may seem to be the most practical solution so that the burden is not placed on building administrators or to be the arbiters of what is and is not allowed, or what is or is not deemed offensive,” wrote WRHS College and Career Counselor Hallie Star, who is also a parent.
“However, this perspective is erroneous as it equates all displays as equal. Simply put, they are not. ... Earlier this year at Wood River High School, swastikas were found on the walls of a bathroom and homophobic slurs were written on cars in the parking lot. Regardless of the intent of those responsible, these displays are hate speech. . . In the case of a Pride Flag, this works because the display signifies safety to vulnerable LGBTQ+ students and simultaneously signals to the rest of the room that homophobic and transphobic behaviors and comments will not be tolerated.”
In a letter responding to Hallie Star, Roark noted a number of existing policies explicitly spelling out that such behavior is not tolerated, and that if those policies are violated, “disciplinary action should be swift and meaningful.”
He continued, “This district is, and should be, committed to a safe learning environment for all students, including LGBTQ+, Hispanic, Black, Disabled, cognitively challenged, etc.”
While the policy is still under revision, Roark said the hope is to have it on the action agenda at the Aug. 8 meeting. ￼
"...hese displays are hate speech. . . In the case of a Pride Flag, this works because the display signifies safety to vulnerable LGBTQ+ students and simultaneously signals to the rest of the room that homophobic and transphobic behaviors and comments will not be tolerated.” Ah yes, equal speech unless it hurts a small group of protected people's feelings, and then you're crucified. Because this is how equality works. As long as you're in a "protected class" you can do, say, or behave however you want and if you oppose that then you're silenced. We'll let our freak flag fly and you just shut up about it.
