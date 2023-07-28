The Blaine County School District board of trustees continues to work on a policy that has evolved from a title of “Inappropriate Displays” to “Appropriate Displays” and now to “Student, Teacher, and Staff Rights of Free Expression.”

“What we have in mind is a district-wide policy governing what can be or should be displayed on walls of classrooms or hallways,” said board Chair Keith Roark at the July 17 meeting. “We’ve had some controversy on this in the past, and we anticipate a lot more.”

The draft policy language begins with recognizing the constitutional right of students and staff “to express their individual political, social, and religious beliefs and opinions,” but goes on to state, “the right to free expression does not, however, include the right to use district property, including, but not limited to school grounds, athletic facilities, school buildings, hallways, classrooms (including classroom walls), buses and media publications.”

