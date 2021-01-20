The school board plans to pick the Blaine County School District’s next superintendent this week during a special meeting on Thursday, the district announced Monday.
The board has narrowed the search down to two candidates: James Foudy, current superintendent of the McCall-Donnelly School District in McCall; and Heather Sanchez, executive director of schools for the Bellevue School District in Washington.
Both candidates spoke in a community forum in the first week of January and visited the district in person last week. A second round of interviews took place on Friday.
“At this point, each trustee has participated in two probing interviews of each candidate, watching the recordings of the public and staff forums, carefully considered the comments and suggestions received from hundreds of staff and community members, and shared views and impressions gathered from the rather lengthy and comprehensive selection process,” the district said in the Monday statement.
Foudy and Sanchez were picked from a pool of 27 applicants to replace former Superintendent GwenCarol Holmes, who resigned her post in November, the district said.
Foudy has served as superintendent of the McCall-Donnelly district since 2015. Before that, he was the elementary principal for Donnelly and McCall elementary schools, and worked as an elementary teacher in the Boise School District. He has a B.A. in elementary education from Boise State University, a Master of Education Administration degree from the University of Idaho and an educational specialist degree in educational leadership from the University of Idaho.
Sanchez has a B.S. in secondary education from Western New Mexico University, an M.S. in curriculum and instruction and a K-12 principal credential from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, and a K-12 superintendent credential from Seattle Pacific University. She is in the process of completing her Ed.D. degree from Seattle Pacific University.
As of Tuesday morning, neither the meeting agenda nor scheduled time was not available on the school district website.
