The Blaine County School District Board of Trustees will meet at 6 p.m. in regular session on Tuesday, July 19, at the Community Campus to consider asking the city of Hailey to annex a pair of district-owned lots considered ideal for workforce housing.
The meeting comes two days after the district announced that the ARCH Community Housing Trust raised $900,000 in a single event to fund affordable housing for district staff. That money raises the district's stockpile to nearly $2 million, building on the $1.02 million it set aside when trustees created an Emergency Workforce Housing Fund last year.
According to the meeting agenda packet, the Blaine County School District owns two parcels of land—just under 2 acres together south of the Wood River Middle School—that have been considered viable spots for workforce housing.
