The Blaine County School Board will discuss a potential return to in-person learning—starting at the elementary level—at its regular meeting Tuesday night.
A report on in-person learning from the superintendent and principals, which can be viewed on the school district’s website, will be presented to the board at Tuesday’s meeting. In the report, six principals recommend that the district remain in a hybrid model until staff have been vaccinated; ideally, school staff will have been vaccinated by mid to late February, according to the report.
Two principals—John Peck of the Carey School and Mike Glenn of Silver Creek High School—are recommending that the district move to greater in-person learning at all elementary schools and at grade levels at the Carey School on Feb. 1.
The board is expected to discuss the full report Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the board is ready to move toward appointing a new superintendent. On Monday, the district announced that the school board will decide at a special meeting Thursday whether to approve a contract for the appointment of a new superintendent.
The board has narrowed the search down to two candidates: James Foudy, current superintendent of the McCall-Donnelly School District in McCall, and Heather Sanchez, who serves as executive director of schools for the Bellevue School District in Washington.
Both candidates spoke in a community forum in the first week of January and visited the district in person last week to tour the schools and meet with board members and district leadership. A second round of interviews took place on Friday.
