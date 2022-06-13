The Blaine County School District Board of Trustees will hold its annual hearing on the 2022-23 budget Tuesday, June 14, at 6 p.m. at the Community Campus in Hailey.
The meeting will feature a public hearing prior to action items that will be voted on by the board.
The trustees are expected to review a proposed 2022-23 general fund budget worth $68.4 million, a $3.86 million increase over its 2021-22 budget. About $3 million of that comes from increased state support, with another $1 million carried over from the prior year. The draft budget calls for less funding from local sources than any of the last three years, including about $60,000 less in local taxes than 2021-22.
The meeting is open to the public at the Community Campus, and will be broadcast on the school board's YouTube channel here.
Additional resources for the budget meeting can be found at www.blaineschools.org.
