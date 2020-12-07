The Blaine County School District Board of Trustees will discuss moving schools in the district—starting at the elementary level—to a fully in-person learning model at its regular meeting Tuesday night, according to an agenda for the meeting.
The agenda does not include details of the proposal or a potential timeline.
The school district’s COVID-19 plan outlines three modes of schooling: Plan A, in which all students and teachers are in the classroom; Plan B, a hybrid model in which students are in the classroom two days a week and work from home the remaining three days of the week; and Plan C, which calls for fully-remote learning five days a week.
BCSD began the school year in Plan B—the hybrid plan—with half of all students attending school on Mondays and Wednesdays and the other half in the classroom on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The district has remained in Plan B since then, though two schools—Alturas Elementary and Silver Creek High School—have temporarily switched to fully online learning at different points due to staff quarantining.
The school board meeting Tuesday night starts at 6 p.m. and can be viewed live on the Blaine County School District Board of Trustees YouTube channel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(4) comments
Actually, recent studies are showing that schools following Covid guidelines are showing low infection rates. "Data gathered worldwide are increasingly suggesting that schools are not hot spots for coronavirus infections. Despite fears, COVID-19 infections did not surge when schools and day-care centers reopened after pandemic lockdowns eased. And when outbreaks do occur, they mostly result in only a small number of people becoming ill." (From Nature.com, Oct.29.)
Personally, I have found this school board light years ahead of any in the past 20 years. They are dedicated to following science and its growing Covid database. What more can we ask?
The best thing we can all do to keep our schools open? Wear our masks when near other people! A small community effort for a big return for our children and their families.
School board trustees everywhere are doing their best to navigate an impossibly difficult situation. I recommend you attend a meeting or two online to see for yourself the excellent caliber of BCSD's board meeting process and participants. I, for one, am very impressed and appreciative!
Stupidity
Are they high? Look at the numbers!!! Worse than ever! I though the past Super was off her rocker, but obviously the board can’t comprehend factual data. Get a heap!!
WT#!? When cases of covid are soaring in our state they are considering returning full time? Insanity. They should move schools to remote learning and shut things down to stop this virus!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In