The Blaine County School District plans to discuss the possibility of returning students back to a fully in-person learning model.

The Blaine County School District Board of Trustees will discuss moving schools in the district—starting at the elementary level—to a fully in-person learning model at its regular meeting Tuesday night, according to an agenda for the meeting.

The agenda does not include details of the proposal or a potential timeline.

The school district’s COVID-19 plan outlines three modes of schooling: Plan A, in which all students and teachers are in the classroom; Plan B, a hybrid model in which students are in the classroom two days a week and work from home the remaining three days of the week; and Plan C, which calls for fully-remote learning five days a week.

BCSD began the school year in Plan B—the hybrid plan—with half of all students attending school on Mondays and Wednesdays and the other half in the classroom on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The district has remained in Plan B since then, though two schools—Alturas Elementary and Silver Creek High School—have temporarily switched to fully online learning at different points due to staff quarantining.

The school board meeting Tuesday night starts at 6 p.m. and can be viewed live on the Blaine County School District Board of Trustees YouTube channel.

