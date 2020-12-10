Blaine County schools will likely remain in a hybrid learning plan—with students in the classroom two days a week and home three days a week—until at least February, the district’s Board of Trustees determined Tuesday night.
The board voted to approve a resolution that states the district will continue to operate under the hybrid plan until the end of the first semester of the current school year. The new semester begins at the start of February.
The resolution also directed district administrators to prepare a plan for resuming full-time in-person instruction and an assessment of whether the district should do so, both of which will be presented to the trustees at their regular January meeting. However, the resolution does not guarantee that the district will move into full-time in-person learning at any point this school year.
Part of the resolution’s purpose, chairman Keith Roark said, was to provide some clarity as to a realistic timeline for returning to in-person learning.
“I think we owe it to the teachers, parents and students to let them know that we are going to be in [hybrid learning] until the end of this semester,” board chairman Keith Roark said. “I do not think keeping everybody in morbid anticipation of a change is healthy.”
The school district’s COVID-19 plan outlines three modes of schooling: Plan A, in which all students and teachers are in the classroom; Plan B, the current hybrid model in which students are in the classroom two days a week and work from home the remaining three days of the week; and Plan C, which calls for fully remote learning five days a week.
The challenge facing the board, Trustee Lara Stone said, is weighing the safety of remote learning against the benefits of in-person learning.
“The current hybrid plan is not best at either of those things, but it is best at striking a balance between the two,” Stone said.
BCSD began the school year in Plan B—the hybrid plan—with half of all students attending school on Mondays and Wednesdays and the other half in the classroom on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The district has remained in Plan B since then, though two schools—Alturas Elementary and Silver Creek High School—have temporarily switched to fully online learning at different points due to staff quarantining.
“There’s no question that Plan A is better for kids,” Superintendent Fritz Peters said. “It’s getting there that’s the question.”
The district and its schools will require at least three weeks’ notice to prepare for and implement Plan A, according to administrators.
In the meantime, Roark said he would like to see the district look into addressing some of the challenges of hybrid learning.
“Plan B must be improved,” he said. “We can make improvements that will go a long way to making this at least acceptable until conditions are such that we can transition to Plan A.”
Have you seen the numbers? It should all go online! My kid isn't going.
I respect your choice and it is yours to make. I request the same opportunity to make that decision for my family. Your kid is safer at school than chilling with his homies with no supervision. I would gladly send my kid to school every day. My kids education, future, and mental health are so much more important to me than the extremely low risk of covid. If you don't believe the low risks, check the CDC stats yourself. You will not find them in this paper as they do not fit the narrative that covid will kill us all. Not every family has the luxury of being at home during the day with their kids, has dependable wifi, extra support for their kids etc. The boards actions have disproportionately affected Hispanics and working class families which is a large chunk of the lower valley. It is what some might call systemic racism.
February? Why so soon? Why not wait until March and have a full year of throwing the kids under the bus? Or even June? Will it be OK to go back to school after the ski hill closes for the season? Is that what they are waiting for? It is great that it will take the board two more months to consider and carry out something that should have been done four months ago. This school board has done more to damage kids this school year than covid ever will.
so true
SO many people are plugged into the matrix... so hopelessly dependent on the system they will protect it.
