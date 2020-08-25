The Blaine County School District is seeking applicants to represent Zone 2 on the district’s board of trustees.
Those interested in the position should contact Vicki Pitcairn, the clerk of the board, by 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 11.
The new board member will replace former Trustee Kelly Green, who resigned from her seat in the first week of August. Green was elected to the school board in 2017 to represent Zone 2, which covers east Hailey. Board members typically serve four-year terms.
By state law, the school board is required to appoint someone from the same zone within 90 days of the district’s declaration of a vacancy on the board. If no one is appointed after 90 days, the board can appoint anyone who lives in the district to serve as a trustee at large. If no one is appointed after 120 days, the board will refer the issue to the Blaine County commissioners to appoint someone.
Pitcairn can be reached by phone at 208-578-5003 or by email at vpitcairn@blaineschools.org.
