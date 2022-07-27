The Blaine County School District Board of Trustees is opening discussions about a potential workforce housing site for Blaine County School District employees.
The Blaine County School District owns two parcels of land—just under 2 acres together south of the Wood River Middle School—that have been considered viable spots for workforce housing. Due to the property’s proximity to the school, walking distance from Hailey Town Center and possible access to utilities from an apartment complex next door, the district believes the parcels might be suitable for new residences.
But the lots, between Third and Fourth Avenue, are two of roughly 70 in a notch around Buttercup Road and South Hiawatha Drive that are in unincorporated Blaine County—meaning they don’t connect with city services.
Howard Royal, Blaine County School District’s Director of Buildings and Grounds, presented findings on the viability of future construction on the property during the board’s regular meeting last week. Annexing the property into the city is a complex process, according to Royal, and several city ordinances may prove an annexation to be difficult.
“If we opted to try and annex the property, the neighboring owner would be impacted,” said Royal. “He would become an unannexed ‘island,’ and the city doesn’t allow that. Another problem is his property line and our property line extends to the middle of the roadway, which is only half wide enough to be considered a roadway by the city.”
The trustees instructed staff to continue conversations with the city’s Planning Department to further examine the viability of these lots.
“The idea behind this proposal is to go forward with the dialogue again to begin to understand if the annexation of these properties would be possible,” said Royal. There would be three entities involved: the school district, there would be the adjacent homeowner and the city. Through this, the city would improve the roadway, the neighboring owner would benefit from city services and the district could then annex the property.” ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In