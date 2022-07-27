The Blaine County School District Board of Trustees is opening discussions about a potential workforce housing site for Blaine County School District employees.

The Blaine County School District owns two parcels of land—just under 2 acres together south of the Wood River Middle School—that have been considered viable spots for workforce housing. Due to the property’s proximity to the school, walking distance from Hailey Town Center and possible access to utilities from an apartment complex next door, the district believes the parcels might be suitable for new residences.

But the lots, between Third and Fourth Avenue, are two of roughly 70 in a notch around Buttercup Road and South Hiawatha Drive that are in unincorporated Blaine County—meaning they don’t connect with city services.

