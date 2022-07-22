BC School District Logo

The Blaine County School District Board of Trustees on Tuesday unanimously approved a motion to allow the extension of the Toe of the Hill trail through an easement near Wood River High School.

The decision will allow the Blaine County Recreation District to connect the existing 2.07-mile singletrack to the broader network out Quigley Canyon.

The school district came into possession of the 11-acre property as part of a 2017 agreement between the city of Hailey and Quigley Farms Conservation Community. Per the terms of the deal, the property is to be used by the district for recreational purposes only. The language of the agreement also provided for continuation of the Toe of the Hill trail.

