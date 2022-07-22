The Blaine County School District Board of Trustees on Tuesday unanimously approved a motion to allow the extension of the Toe of the Hill trail through an easement near Wood River High School.
The decision will allow the Blaine County Recreation District to connect the existing 2.07-mile singletrack to the broader network out Quigley Canyon.
The school district came into possession of the 11-acre property as part of a 2017 agreement between the city of Hailey and Quigley Farms Conservation Community. Per the terms of the deal, the property is to be used by the district for recreational purposes only. The language of the agreement also provided for continuation of the Toe of the Hill trail.
The current Toe of the Hill trail extends from the Blaine County School District Transportation Facility south along the east side of Founder’s Field. The newly proposed trail would run north from the facility alongside the hill behind Wood River High School, then east to the tennis courts. The trail would then continue along to the football stadium until eventually dropping into Quigley Canyon. The trail’s end at Quigley Canyon would be on Blaine County Recreation District property.
According to the language of the contract, the Blaine County Recreation District would construct and maintain this trail, leaving no costs for the district.
“The rec district would take responsibility for building the trail, maintaining the trail. We would have no obligation in any fashion to construction or maintenance on the trail up to and including snow removal obligation,” said Howie Royal, Blaine County School District director of building and grounds. “I do think it would be a great amenity for the high school kids. They could leave the building to travel the trail, ski, bike, hike or whatever they wanted to do.” ￼
