The Blaine County School District Board of Trustees will be meeting in regular session on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the Community Campus in Hailey to consider a changes to its housing assistance policy, among other agenda items.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m.
At that time, the board plans to discuss a series of policy updates, address surplus inventory and take possible action on donations from Blaine County Education Foundation and from Maricich Family Foundation.
The board will also be making a revision to its employee rental assistance policy, which incentivizes employee housing within the limits of the Wood River Valley and offers assistance to permanent full-time residents of the district who are deemed “housing burdened.” The program is funded by the district’s emergency workforce housing fund, which provides one-time funds from the district’s existing balance.
The Maricich Family Foundation selected Hailey Elementary as the recipient of a $10,000 gift that is to be used for materials to assist students with math and English language proficiency. According to board policy, any donation exceeding $5,000 requires approval from the trustees.
The Blaine County Education Foundation hopes to begin a program that would provide qualifying students with breakfast and lunch financial assistance, which would be charged to the foundation in a monthly invoice for all meals purchased.
According to the Foundation, many students still struggle to participate in daily breakfast and lunch due to cost prohibitions. This donation looks to assist these students by allocating funds to purchase breakfast and lunches at no cost to the students.
