The Blaine County School District Board of Trustees will be meeting in regular session on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the Community Campus in Hailey to consider a changes to its housing assistance policy, among other agenda items.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. 

At that time, the board plans to discuss a series of policy updates, address surplus inventory and take possible action on donations from Blaine County Education Foundation and from Maricich Family Foundation.

