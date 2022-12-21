21-08-25-Blaine County School First Day 5 Roland.jpg (copy)

Students may soon get home earlier on Wednesdays to allow more time for thier teachers to prepare and collaborate.

 Express file photo by Roland Lane

The Blaine County School District board of trustees last week started discussing the idea of a potential early release for students on Wednesdays to make time for “professional learning community collaboration time” for staff members.

Although no action was taken at the Dec. 13 meeting, a vote on the matter is planned for either January or February, according to Trustee Dan Turner.

As part of the plan, the district would make up some instructional time at most schools by slightly lengthening other school days during the week, according to the board.

