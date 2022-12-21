The Blaine County School District board of trustees last week started discussing the idea of a potential early release for students on Wednesdays to make time for “professional learning community collaboration time” for staff members.
Although no action was taken at the Dec. 13 meeting, a vote on the matter is planned for either January or February, according to Trustee Dan Turner.
As part of the plan, the district would make up some instructional time at most schools by slightly lengthening other school days during the week, according to the board.
Without kids in classrooms, Wednesday afternoons would give teachers time at to prepare curriculums, address student achievement data, individual literacy plans, language development plans and student-specific achievement plans, according to the board. It would also give staff common times to meet and collaborate, a goal of the district.
For students, the change would mean a 1:10 p.m. for elementary students and a 1:50 p.m. release for secondary students on Wednesdays, up from 2:30 p.m. and 3:35 p.m., respectively, keeping the staggered closing bell in place to help busses run smoothly.
“This is a very significant change that will impact families. It will impact students and teachers,” Assistant Superintendent Adam Johnson said. “Our district initiative is student achievement—we believe that [these meetings] will help achieve that.
For teachers to “really go to the next stage of implementation, we have to have protected times that we can meet as a district and have these conversations about data and curriculum alignment,” Johnson said.
Last week, the trustees agreed that they do not intend to lose instructional time, which led to the board is suggesting the additonal instructional time on other days of the week on a building-to-building basis.
Johnson said that adding 12 minutes of instructional time to the other days of the week would cover the period given over to the new staff meeting time.
Trustee Lara Stone said that the district is working with community partners to establish after-school activities on the meeting days that would assist with parent and guardians who require childcare during their workdays. The district has held discussions with the YMCA, Blaine County Recreational District and the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation to discuss activities that could take kids after classes end.
“I think especially for parents of our younger students, it will be so important to communicate with the YMCA, the BCRD and other community partners that can help provide childcare during those times,” Stone said. “Music classes and other things that students do after school could be a great opportunity to offer things like that. It’s a good thing that we are talking about this so early on. Having a day that parents can schedule doctors’ appointment’s or anything like that—I think that could even be an opportunity for students to miss less school by having a window on that time of day that they can take advantage of.”
Johnson said that the district wants to have plenty of time for public comment before a formal vote on the matter. The vote might not happen until February, he said.
“We really want this to be broadcast for information and give all of the public a chance to offer input,” Johnson said. “We would even be OK with delaying an action item to February to give people time to weigh in and weigh their concerns.”
Whether the trustees vote on the proposal or not, the board will likely revisit the subject in January. If the district’s Calendar Committee needs time to consider public comments, a vote on the matter would probably come at the board’s meeting slated for February.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In