With public school employees facing a severe shortage of workforce housing, the Blaine County School District Board of Trustees unanimously approved a resolution to partner with the ARCH Community Housing Trust to construct housing for school staff in Hailey.

Per the draft agreement, ARCH will develop homes for BCSD staff on a district-owned property on West Bullion Street, near the district’s main office. Plans for the structure itself were not available as of press time Tuesday.

The terms of the agreement stipulate that BCSD will act as landlord of the property, according to a document from the Boise-based law firm Hawley Troxell. The ground will be leased to ARCH, which will develop the land and take responsibility for construction. According to the document, the district’s only role under the lease will be that of a ground leaser.

