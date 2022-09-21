With public school employees facing a severe shortage of workforce housing, the Blaine County School District Board of Trustees unanimously approved a resolution to partner with the ARCH Community Housing Trust to construct housing for school staff in Hailey.
Per the draft agreement, ARCH will develop homes for BCSD staff on a district-owned property on West Bullion Street, near the district’s main office. Plans for the structure itself were not available as of press time Tuesday.
The terms of the agreement stipulate that BCSD will act as landlord of the property, according to a document from the Boise-based law firm Hawley Troxell. The ground will be leased to ARCH, which will develop the land and take responsibility for construction. According to the document, the district’s only role under the lease will be that of a ground leaser.
The district and ARCH have agreed that payment for all operating expenses, including operating and replacement reserves, will fall on the district and the tenant of the property. No less than 20% of the expenses will fall to the district and that no more than 80% of expenses will fall on the tenant, according to the agreement.
According to BCSD Superintendent Jim Foudy, this resolution will go to the board for final implementation in October, and this resolution would allow the trustees and the public to see and understand the terms of the plan.
“We believe that the lease agreement is relatively close to being finalized,” said Foudy. “It will then go back to ARCH for a final look to see if it needs to be amended or adjusted in any way.”
According to the board, Trustee Dan Turner has worked with ARCH and Hawley Troxell to draft the deal. Turner said he is excited to see the initiative take form.
“I think the document hit on all it’s points,” he said. “I’m looking forward to the board finally passing it in October.” ￼
