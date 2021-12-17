The Blaine County School District Board of Trustees on Tuesday approved the sale of two coach-style buses that have become what a staff considered an expensive burden to the district.
The two coaches are unreliable and require frequent repairs, costing the district $15,000 over the last fiscal year, according to a staff report presented to the trustees. Since they’re not traditional yellow school buses, the district doesn’t receive state reimbursement for the repairs and they cannot be used for home-to-school transportation.
Due to this reliability issue, the district’s transportation supervisor recommended selling the buses, which are believed to be worth between $8,000 and $15,000. The board agreed, declaring them surplus and ordering them disposed of—preferably, sold. On Tuesday, the board unanimously instructed staff to have the two buses appraised and sold off.
Going forward, the board is looking for a flexible option to transport staff and students and has discussed putting money raised from the sale toward a new electric bus. Talks regarding the electric bus, however, have not moved past discussion phase. The board must wait on the proper valuation and sale of the current buses before talks can properly begin on how to replace them with a newer, more reliable alternative. ￼
