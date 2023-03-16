The Blaine County School District board of trustees is looking to expand on successes from the district’s “grow your own” program, which began last year.
The program helps staff acquire bachelor’s, master’s or technical degrees with the goal of retaining local employees and providing them with the necessary credentials to stay in the area, or to transition to full-time teaching roles.
Applicants to the “grow your own” program must already be full-time district employees, receive a recommendation from a supervisor and complete a “request to participate” form.
The board unanimously approved an expansion to the program at its regular monthly meeting March 14, as they continue to look for educators in roles such as school social work, speech language pathology, school psychologist, CTE certifications and other educator preparation courses.
After the board approved a reconstitution of the “grow your own” program in April 2022, preference was given to applicants seeking certification in hard-to-fill positions such as bilingual education, elementary education, special education and secondary education in math and science.
To date, 17 staff have been approved, with four already starting their studies. An additional three people will enroll in an educator preparation program during spring or summer semester. According to the board, there are still 13 spaces available. ￼
