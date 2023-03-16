BCSD-logo.jpg

The Blaine County School District board of trustees is looking to expand on successes from the district’s “grow your own” program, which began last year.

The program helps staff acquire bachelor’s, master’s or technical degrees with the goal of retaining local employees and providing them with the necessary credentials to stay in the area, or to transition to full-time teaching roles.

Applicants to the “grow your own” program must already be full-time district employees, receive a recommendation from a supervisor and complete a “request to participate” form.

