Students enter the doors of Wood River Middle school to start the 2021-22 year.

Inundated with public comments, the Blaine County School District’s trustees opted Tuesday to delay a decision on a possible plan to release students from class early on Wednesdays starting in the 2023-24 school year.

Superintendent Jim Foudy said the board received more than 150 comments from the community addressing this week’s calendar discussion, which covered timing of vacations, holidays and other important dates for the school year as well as talk of the weekly schedule change.

For kids, the proposed change would mean a 1:10 p.m. release for elementary students and a 1:50 p.m. release for secondary students on Wednesdays, up from 2:30 p.m. and 3:35 p.m., respectively, keeping the staggered closing bell in place to help busses run smoothly. Without kids in classrooms, Wednesday afternoons would give teachers time to prepare curriculums, address student achievement data, individual literacy plans, language development plans and student-specific achievement plans. It would also give staff common times to meet and collaborate—steps toward fostering what the board calls a “professional learning community.”

