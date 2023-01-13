Inundated with public comments, the Blaine County School District’s trustees opted Tuesday to delay a decision on a possible plan to release students from class early on Wednesdays starting in the 2023-24 school year.
Superintendent Jim Foudy said the board received more than 150 comments from the community addressing this week’s calendar discussion, which covered timing of vacations, holidays and other important dates for the school year as well as talk of the weekly schedule change.
As part of the plan, the district would make up some instructional time at most schools by slightly lengthening other school days during the week, according to board documents.
“If Wednesday were half days for elementary school students, there would need to be a guaranteed after-school childcare option,” Hailey resident Teresa Brennan told the board.
“This puts a huge burden on parents with full-time jobs,” Ketchum resident Amanda Porino told the board in an email. “After school care is not easy to procure. We were lucky to find a spot at the YMCA this year, but they have had problems employing people there too. It would be great to have a consistent schedule annually for those of us who have to work normal business hours. There would be more dead time between school, aftercare, and after-school sports, creating havoc for employed parents. With a community with an employment problem for local businesses, this will have a ripple effect.”
In December, Trustee Lara Stone said that the district is working with community partners to establish after-school activities on the meeting days that would assist with parent and guardians who require childcare during their workdays. The district has held discussions with the YMCA, Blaine County Recreational District and the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation to discuss activities that could take kids after classes end. As of Tuesday’s meeting, nothing concrete has come of those discussions.
“People raised a lot of interesting points and I think the most common was the fear of after-school care for children with limited opportunities,” Assistant Superintendent Adam Johnson said. “We look to expand after-school care and to be responsive to community feedback. I still believe in the ideology of what we are trying to achieve with the [professional learning community], but I think we need to be responsive to the community and figure out what other options are available.”
The board plans to revisit the calendar during district’s regular meeting in February to allow time for additional comments from the community regarding the early release proposal.
“I really think our solution has to be in house—I would prefer a solution to keep our kids on the school grounds for the extra hour and run the other time through our own resources,” Trustee Dan Turner said. “We have to respect what I believe are two immovable objects here, which is the [professional learning community] proposal and what we are asking from our families.”
The board also raised concerned about comments regarding potential bussing schedule problems should the BCSD change the class day.
“One of the things that came up was complications from early release from a bussing standpoint. This would not mean that we would have a separate bus schedule for Wednesdays,” Trustee Lara Stone said. I think that if we are understanding what’s so important to the community, we need to ask people for volunteers to provide support for these students, so they don’t have to go home. I’d like to see if we can get a good response for a program like this.”
‘Overall framework’ of calendar sees support
Johnson said he had gotten positive feedback on the “overall framework” of the 2023-24 calendar draft outlining key dates and breaks in the year.
The proposal sees classes start on Wednesday, Aug. 30, before getting Labor Day off on Sept. 4. Students would have a full week off around Thanksgiving, and winter break from Dec. 23-Jan. 8. Spring break would run March 25-29, and classes would end for the year on June 6.
“With the structure of how New Years and Christmas falls this year, the [calendar] committee weighed different options of how we lay that break out,” Johnson said. “We talked about whether it would be better to have two partial weeks, a break from Wednesday to Wednesday or the two continuous weeks that you see in our proposal.”
This district’s ad-hoc calendar committee decided on two continuous weeks for winter break for 2023 to minimize absenteeism, Johnson said.
The board will continue to collect feedback in advance of its February meeting. To make your comment, or to read comments already published by the school district, go to bit.ly/3GyULlj. ￼
