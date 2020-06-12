The Blaine County School District board of trustees opted not to take a vote on the district’s proposed 2020-21 budget Tuesday, delaying the decision a week to give school officials more time to consider the proposal.
A special meeting to discuss the budget and any potential changes has been scheduled for Thursday, June 18.
At the end of a nearly three-hour budget hearing Tuesday night, multiple trustees said they did not feel comfortable making a final decision on the budget quite yet, with some wondering whether the district might be able to reduce next year’s spending further.
“We owe it to everybody in the district to take a very close look at the budget and where money is being spent, and to make sure that we feel comfortable that we’re spending money in all the places we are,” Trustee Lara Stone said.
Adopting the current budget proposal for the 2020-21 school year would likely mean dipping into the district’s reserve fund for about $3.7 million to cover the gap between revenue and expenses. Currently, the fund contains about $12.5 million. A number of factors—including an expected 5 percent cut in state funding, an end to the district’s plant facilities and supplemental levies and an anticipated drop in enrollment—have led the district to project a roughly $4.8 million decrease in incoming general fund revenue from the 2019-20 school year.
Uncertainties related to COVID-19, such as the potential for an even greater number of students than expected to leave the district and the possibility that some Blaine County residents may struggle to pay property taxes in July, have further clouded the budgeting process.
When the supplemental levy passed two years ago, the district’s plan was to set aside as much money as possible over the course of those two years to augment reserves in the general fund, district Finance Manager Bryan Fletcher said. The 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years were intended to act as transitional years of sorts to maintain some stability within the district, Fletcher said: The district would use the savings to fill in the gaps between revenue and expenses for those two years while either transitioning into another levy or shifting to a tighter budget.
Newly sworn-in Trustee Dan Turner said he appreciated the need for stability, but felt it was important for the district “to stay in line with what we can afford.”
“I think we’re in a period that calls for extreme budgetary prudence,” Turner said. “The bottom line is we need to be able to afford what we’re doing here. A budget that requires a $3.7 million draw from reserve funds is, to me, not a balanced budget.”
Chairman Keith Roark and Stone similarly called for frugality where possible.
“I don’t want to be slashing budgets just to be slashing budgets,” Roark said. “But we’re facing the fact that we are in fact dealing now with an unbalanced budget. We are eating $3.5 million into our reserves. To me that mandates that we look now, not next year, for any place that we can legitimately save money.”
Any potential cuts to the budget won’t include employee positions or employee salaries, as the master agreement between the district and its educators has already been finalized. But those cuts could include “services, personnel, departments, whatever, that are not essential to achieving the mission of the district itself,” Roark said.
Stone said she felt particularly compelled to take more time to review the budget after asking district staff to make budgetary sacrifices during contract negotiations.
“I don’t feel good about everything we asked of them if we aren’t also looking at this and looking at any cuts we could make,” Stone said.
