The former vice chairwoman of the Blaine County School District Board of Trustees expanded on her reasons for stepping down in a letter sent to her fellow trustees Tuesday night, calling out Chairman Keith Roark by name for fostering what she described as a “bullying culture” within the board.
In the letter, Vice Chairwoman Kelly Green said there were two reasons for her departure from the board. The first, she said, was that she worried she would not have time to balance her roles as trustee and mother if BCSD schools return to a remote learning system in the fall.
“Second, I feel Chairman Roark has made my service on the board untenable and intolerable, has created a hostile environment for me to work in, and has perpetuated a bullying culture in his interactions with me both in person and in writing,” Green wrote. “I am choosing to free myself from this toxic environment.”
Roark told the Mountain Express on Wednesday that he and the other school board members “wish [Green] well.”
“She served on a prior board where the superintendent had a great deal of sway and she was never comfortable when the current board changed that direction,” Roark said. “I respect that. I thank her for her service. We have too much work to do to worry about responding to those kind of comments.
“I hope this is a good school year for her and her kids,” Roark continued. “And I’m going to keep on doing what I said I was going to do when I took the office.”
Green was elected to the school board in 2017 to represent Zone 2, which covers east Hailey. Board members typically serve four-year terms.
She was the only remaining member of last year’s iteration of the school board; all of Green’s fellow board members were either elected in November or have been appointed to the board since then. Former Trustee Rob Clayton stepped down in May after moving out of Zone 4, which he had represented on the board since 2014.
Green’s letter of resignation, submitted Tuesday night, went into effect immediately.
By state law, the school board is required to appoint someone from the same zone within 90 days of the district declaring a vacancy on the board. If no one is appointed after 90 days, the board can appoint anyone who lives in the district to serve as a trustee at large. If no one is appointed after 120 days, the board will refer the issue to the Blaine County commissioners to appoint someone.
Ms. Green's experience with Mr. Roark is no surprise. His style is very Trump/Hitler-esque. If the Board is quiet, you will know they are cowed by Mr. Roark. Related, he is the consumate con man, eg. his words above are his customary obtuse in the geometric sense. He's been professionally honing his talents for 50 years. He's nefarious.
Yes, you could call this sour grapes. Mr. Roark publicly abused me over a 2 year period while Hailey Mayor back in the '90s. In the end I won, but the war was demoralizing. I was fighting a below-the-belt Roger Stone. Mr. Roark permanently turned me away from being a Democrat, fortunatly to a Centrist.
Bottom line: Is it good to have Mr. Roark as Chairman of the Board? The answer hangs in the balance between immoral leadership style and good policy for the School District. Good Luck Constituency.
