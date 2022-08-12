The Blaine County School District Board of Trustees unanimously approved a new contract with the Hailey Police Department during its regular monthly meeting Tuesday, Aug. 9. The contract is set to provide Service Resource Officers (SROs) from the city of Hailey to patrol school grounds during the upcoming academic year.
Last week, the two parties agreed to expand Service Resource Officer roles to include five district schools that are within Hailey city limits. The expanded roles will now include coverage of Hailey and Alturas Elementary schools, in addition to Wood River Middle School, Wood River High School and Silver Creek High School, which were already part of the officers’ beats. The agreement’s terms have the Wood River Middle School SRO routinely patrol Hailey Elementary, while the high school’s SRO will patrol Alturas Elementary.
Contracts between the district and Hailey are signed annually, and this year’s contract stipulates the role of the SROs, which are to provide law enforcement and police services to school grounds, areas adjacent to the schools, and school-sponsored events. This year’s contract was approved with an additional memorandum, not included in the previous contract, that gives SROs new evaluations from the district and grants the district more direct communication with the SROs’ chain of command, should any issues with the officers arise.
