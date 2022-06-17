The Blaine County School District’s board of trustees finalized its budget for the upcoming school year on Tuesday, agreeing to a nearly $69.2 million plan for 2022-23.
The proposed budget was revised for the final time during Tuesday’s budget hearing to include $14.3 million in beginning balances, $32.2 million in local tax revenue, $150,000 in other local revenue and $22.5 million from the state.
In all, the spending plan amounts to about a $4.7 million increase over the current year budget, about 7.2%.
The district expects increased state support will cover the largest portion of that increase; district staff are currently forecasting the state to contribute an extra $1.7 million in funding next school year.
The proposed expenditures for the general maintenance and operation fund for the district included $34 million in salaries, $14.7 million in benefits, $3.1 million in services, $1.9 million in materials, $65,000 in capital outlay, $398,080 for insurances, $1.05 million in transfers and $14 million in unappropriated balances held in reserve.
According to Finance Director Cheryl Sanderson, the budgeting numbers from the general fund are adjusted for price increases and are generally on track.
“If we look at our total revenues versus our total expenditures, our ending or unappropriated balances is slightly less than what we are starting our year with,” she said. “Although we are spending more than we are bringing in in revenues, we are still able to maintain our three months of operating expenses.
“The projected general fund revenue numbers are on track; we are budgeting conservatively,” Sanderson continued.
According to the board, local revenue has fallen by $59,000 despite property values increasing exponentially. The board discussed the funding from the state and that it is at a recent high. According to Superintendent Jim Foudy, it is difficult to track exact numbers for state revenue relative to recent years due to state funding being allocated based on attendance in the current and previous years.
The budget also covers anticipated transfers, which comes to a total of $1,825,000. The general fund covers $1,050,000 of the anticipated transfers, such as professional development, outdoor education, academies, preschools and the Community Campus.
The district’s “grow your own program” was included, however this program was awarded $450,000 from the district’s emergency fund, rather than money collected from the general maintenance and operations fund.
Bus and vehicle funds came to $325,000 in transfers, and these funds were set aside by the district prior to the budget approval. ￼
