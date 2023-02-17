The Blaine County School District has approved a three-year contract extension with Superintendent Jim Foudy, which will keep him in the position until June 30, 2026.
The unanimous decision came during a school board meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
Foudy, who was brought into the position in 2021 after his tenure as superintendent of the McCall-Donnelly School District from 2015-2021, was offered a three-year extension beginning July 1, 2023.
The board has not decided on Foudy’s salary under the contract extension. His previous deal came with a $168,000 annual salary.
“When Superintendent Foudy was hired, it was for a two-year term,” board Chair Keith Roark said. “I had suggested to prompt debate that we are indeed interested in renewing his contract for a period of three years subject to discussion by the board in terms of compensation in the agreement.”
The contract also includes Public Employee Retirement System of Idaho contribution at 11.94% from the district, and an additional 7.16% to be contributed by Foudy. ￼
