As superintendent, Jim Foudy’s job description entails overseeing day-to-day operations, personnel matters, budgeting and curriculum. His workdays often start and end with meetings, he says, “but the positive energy here, so far, has been phenomenal.”

The Blaine County School District has approved a three-year contract extension with Superintendent Jim Foudy, which will keep him in the position until June 30, 2026.

The unanimous decision came during a school board meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Foudy, who was brought into the position in 2021 after his tenure as superintendent of the McCall-Donnelly School District from 2015-2021, was offered a three-year extension beginning July 1, 2023.

